RTÉ Targets Over €600,000 from Late Late Toy Show Ad Packages

RTÉ is seeking to generate a minimum of €500,000 in advertising and sponsorship revenue from this year’s Late Late Toy Show, with a limited number of premium sponsorship packages going to market ahead of the December 5th broadcast. The broadcaster will also be hoping for a big take-up of its audience giveaway packages.

Ireland’s most-watched television event will offer advertisers six broadcast and digital packages, alongside an additional on-air audience giveaway. The advertising packages on offer cover first in break and last in break advertising.

The two top tier Break One Packages are available for €95,000 and €80,000 each. The €95,000 package, for example, offers advertisers the first ad slot in Break 1 and the same position in the repeat. In addition, it will position the ad in pole position on the RTE Player for up to 250,000 streams.

The €80,000 premium package will offer advertisers the last slot in the first break as well as the same positioning in the repeat of the show. It will also be shown as part of adbreaks on the RTÉ Player.

According to RTÉ there are two Break 2 Packages available both for €80,000 each while Break 3 and Break 4 packages, of which there are two, are available for €72,000 each. There is also one in break package available for €70,000 which will guarantee the advertiser last in break positioning.

If all packages are sold, RTÉ stands to raise €494,000 from the media packages alone. However, this does not include the traditional audience giveaway which costs €15,000 per advertiser/sponsor. For this, they also have to commit to giving away up to 240 prizes valued at €150.00 each. If RTÉ sells even eight of these audience giveaway packages, the amount it will raise will rise to over €600,000,

The Late Late Toy Show remains Ireland’s biggest annual TV event. Last year, Patrick Kielty wowed the audiences with a special Home Alone theme with the broadcast attracting 1.7 million viewers, generating over 26.2 million video views on social media and raising more than €5m for children’s charities through the Toy Show Appeal.