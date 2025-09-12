jump! Appoints Lee Geraghty as Chief Growth Officer to Lead Global Expansion

Dublin-based innovation agency jump! has appointed Lee Geraghty as its new Chief Growth Officer as it looks to accelerate international growth and strengthen its position in the global innovation market.

Geraghty will oversee the agency’s growth strategy, with a focus on expanding its international client base and reinforcing jump!’s reputation for creativity and bold thinking.

“jump! has always been defined by ambition, creativity and guts and I’m excited to take that spirit into new markets and new client partnerships,” Geraghty said. “Our mission is simple: to become the world’s standout innovation agency. The opportunities ahead of us are immense and I can’t wait to get started.”

Paul Kelders, CEO of jump!, described the appointment as a “major step forward” for the agency. “Lee’s vision for growth, his understanding of culture, and his ability to connect with clients at the highest level will help propel jump! to exciting new places. We’re delighted to have him leading this charge.”

With offices in Dublin and London and projects spanning 25 markets in the past year, jump! has established itself as a strategy-driven, insight-led agency blending creativity with innovation. Its client roster includes Heineken, Mark Anthony Brands, Flutter Entertainment, adidas, Red Bull Racing, MotoGP, Six Nations Rugby, Honda, General Mills, Kerry Group, Sky, DAZN, Coca-Cola Hellenic and Nestlé.