Tesco Media & Insight Platform Unveils Innovative Retail Campaigns for Pepsi Max and Cheetos

Tesco Media & Insight Platform, powered by dunnhumby Ireland, has rolled out two high-profile campaigns in recent weeks that highlight new opportunities for brand engagement across its Irish retail network.

In Drogheda, Britvic Ireland launched a takeover of the Tesco Extra store with Pepsi Max branding. The campaign, which ran until September 12, marked the first time the store had been fully wrapped in brand messaging. The initiative was designed to create a “standout” presence for the soft drink brand and strengthen visibility with shoppers entering the store.

Niamh Blighe, senior shopper marketing manager at Britvic Ireland, led the campaign on behalf of the company.

Meanwhile, PepsiCo used Tesco’s grocery home shopping vans as a new advertising channel for its Cheetos brand. Ten delivery vans were branded across four Dublin stores—Liffey Valley, Clarehall, Clearwater, and Cabra—marking only the second time such an execution has been deployed in Ireland and the UK.

Liz Finlay, head of brand and shopper marketing at PepsiCo, managed the initiative, which aimed to increase reach and build awareness of Cheetos among households along Tesco delivery routes.

Commenting on the new formats, Sylvia Cawley, head of dunnhumby Ireland, said:

“As the retail landscape evolves, Tesco Ireland’s 180+ stores stand out as the ultimate creative canvas. These locations provide unmatched opportunities for brands to connect with shoppers in meaningful ways – right where purchasing decisions happen. By combining our rich customer insights with a nationwide presence, we enable immersive, omnichannel experiences that truly resonate.”

Cawley added that the latest activations for Pepsi Max and Cheetos demonstrate how retail media can “add talkability and deliver incremental reach” for brands seeking to stand out and remain relevant.