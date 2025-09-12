Hyphen, Puffr Fish and Digital Impact Team Up on New Brand Platform for Fyffes

Fyffes has launched a new multi-year strategic brand platform, developed by a bespoke agency collective formed by strategy agency Hyphen, creative studio Puffr Fish, and media agency Digital Impact, working alongside the fruit brand’s national and international marketing teams.

The platform’s first campaign, “Eat ’em. Like ’em. Love ’em” is running across digital, out-of-home, and radio channels.

Head of Marketing Emma Hunt-Duffy, Fyffes, said: “‘Eat ’em. Like ’em. Love ’em’ taps into our heritage of creating some of the most memorable Irish advertising—albeit for a new generation. We’re delighted to be spreading some much-needed and delicious fun in our ‘home’ market once more.”

“We built a new agency based around real agility and collaboration—a team that could scale up and down as the client required,” said Sharon Mooney, managing partner, Hyphen. “Maximum strategic creativity with minimum waste. Fair play to Fyffes for, firstly, going with this purpose-built model and, secondly, for truly thinking long-term with this new strategic idea.”

Hyphen led on strategy, while Puffr Fish—a boutique agency founded by Founder Ross Hardiman—delivered the creative, production, and post-production.“We wanted to reignite the affection people have always had for Fyffes as a beloved Irish brand. ‘Put some Dilly in yer Dally’—the campaign line—speaks to our love of playful language and Fyffes’ roots in memorable lines that live long in the mind,” said Hardiman.

The media campaign, meanwhile, was planned and managed by Digital Impact. Managing Director Declan Kelly, Digital Impact, said: “Our media plan was crafted hand in hand with strategy and creative. It’s digital-first and boosted by OOH and audio. It’s set up to fly, and I’ve no doubt that it will.”

Credits

Hyphen

Managing Partner: Sharon Mooney

Strategy Partner: James Dunne

Project Manager: Ciara Smith

Puffr Fish

Founder: Ross Hardiman

Production Partner (Ponder): Paul Holmes, Executive Producer

Digital Impact

Managing Director: Declan Kelly

Media Director: Jane Daly

Client: Fyffes

Chief Marketing Officer: Adriano Di Dia

Global Marketing Manager: Raquel Sanchez

Head of Marketing: Emma Hunt-Duffy

Senior Marketing Executive: Aine McElroy