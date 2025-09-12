Londis Invests €1m in New ‘Rathbar’ Campaign Celebrating Local Communities

The BWG-owned retail chain Londis has launched a major new €1m marketing, advertising and social media campaign, “Londis Rathbar,” which highlights the brand’s deep roots in local communities and the role of independent retailers across Ireland.

Created by Forsman & Bodenfors and directed by Stevie Russell of Assembly, the campaign was filmed earlier this year in Londis Kentstown, Co. Meath, and is set in the fictional town of Rathbar. The mockumentary-style ads draw inspiration from The Office and Nationwide, mixing dry humour with the grit and passion of Irish sport.

The campaign introduces a cast of colourful characters, including Tom, the shop manager and “spiritual captain” of Rathbar; Hoarse Gran, a lifelong supporter whose gravelly voice embodies the town’s passion; and the Little Expert, a pint-sized pundit with a love for stats and big dreams for the future.

“‘Rathbar’ is a celebration of the resilience, humour and heart of small-town Ireland,” said chief marketing and communications officer Suzanne Weldon, BWG Foods.

“This campaign is everything Londis stands for—community, humour, resilience and heart. Rathbar may be fictional, but its spirit is real, and we’re proud to bring that to life in a way that’s warm, funny, and unmistakably local.”

She added that the campaign also reinforces Londis’ positioning of “Local Like You”, which celebrates “the everyday rituals and moments that matter most to communities nationwide.”

Credits

Creative Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Senior Client Manager: Alvy Burke

Senior Art Director: Helen O’Higgins

Senior Copywriter: Gerry McBride

Production Company: Assembly

Director: Stevie Russell

Client: BWG Foods / Londis

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer: Suzanne Weldon