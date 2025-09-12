Foxes Bow Irish Whiskey Partners with LAUDHAUS to Launch Sonic Identity

Foxes Bow Irish Whiskey has unveiled a new sonic identity created by LAUDHAUS, Ireland’s first dedicated sonic branding agency, in a move designed to help the brand cut through an increasingly crowded marketplace.

The initiative marks a first for the Limerick-based whiskey brand, which wanted to create a distinct audio presence to complement its visual identity. The sonic suite, developed by LAUDHAUS founder Keith Lawler with collaborators Ruairi Lynch (BANTUM) and Ben Wanders (Wanderland Studios), includes a sonic logo, brand theme, and four original tracks.

According to the agency, the work draws inspiration from 1990s hip-hop and urban street culture, incorporating sounds from Limerick’s Foxes Bow Street and even “turning the whiskey bottle’s cork-pop into a kick drum”. A custom synth tone was also designed to reflect the cadence of the Limerick accent.

Alice Carroll, co-founder of Foxes Bow Irish Whiskey, said the sonic rebrand will bring focus and efficiency to the brand’s marketing.

“It’s so obvious when you think about it, but sound has been so overlooked when it comes to branding,” she said. “This is going to save us so much time and money, and we’re going to stand out much more now. Every single sound we use is intentional, ownable, and completely aligned with how we want to show up.”

Lawler said the project highlights how brands can use sound to build stronger connections with consumers. “We’re living in a world of visual fatigue. But strategically designed sound still cuts through,” he said. “It builds memory, emotion and distinction. That’s why brands like Foxes Bow are getting ahead—they’re seeing and hearing the importance of sound.”

The move comes as platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels make audio a central part of digital brand communication. “Over 90% of people are on their phones while watching TV,” Lawler added. “That means branded sound is crucial for your brand to cut through.”

Foxes Bow’s sonic identity is being rolled out across digital, social, and retail channels.