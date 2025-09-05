Out \ Look:  Streets run pink for Breast Cancer Ireland

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Breast Cancer Ireland is filling the streets with colour and purpose this September as the Very Pink Run makes its return, powered by an extensive Out of Home campaign planned by The Engine Room and PML. The campaign brings vibrant pink creative from The Gate to life across a wide mix of formats, including Supersides, 48 Sheets, Metro/Digipoles, Transvision, and small roadside digital formats.

Running in Dublin and Cork this weekend before moving to Kilkenny later in September, the event encourages participants of all ages and abilities to “run, walk, saunter or stroll” in support of life-saving breast cancer research.

The campaign reflects the scale of the cause. Since its inception, the Very Pink Run has united more than 97,000 participants across 40 countries, raising over €7.3 million to accelerate new treatments and advance vital research into metastatic disease. This year’s OOH activation turns everyday journeys into reminders of a collective mission to change outcomes for the 1 in 7 women and 1 in 738 men who will face breast cancer in their lifetime.

OOH has a unique power in this space. PML Group’s IMPACT Attention study shows that 84% of people feel OOH makes brands more relevant when it carries a public service message. The event is a great example of how using the scale and visibility of the medium doesn’t just advertise an event, but rallies a community around hope and progress.

“With a vibrant creative and important campaign message it was a pleasure to work with Breast Cancer Ireland and PML to deliver this campaign for Very Pink Run across OOH formats nationwide. Utilising options in high footfall areas to drive sign ups for the event and brand awareness for such an important cause.” – Cait Maguire, MD, The Engine Room

The Very Pink Run takes place in Dublin on 6th September, Cork on 7th September and Kilkenny on 14th September, with virtual participation open worldwide from 6th–14th September. Registrations are available now at verypinkrun.ie.

RTÉ Player dives into live sport on OOH

Live sport is front and centre on the streets this week as RTÉ Player rolls out a nationwide OOH campaign built around its Dive Into Live platform. Football, golf and rugby all feature, with the UEFA Champions League back in action, the Women’s Rugby World Cup entering its 3rd week, and the Amgen Irish Open teeing off yesterday.

Planned by dentsu X and PML, the campaign spans a wide mix of classic and digital formats. Large-scale 48 Sheets and train bridges bring the message to high-traffic commuter routes, while Supersides and Digital 6s deliver cut-through in city and retail environments. Commuters on DART and bus services are also met with tailored interior creatives, ensuring the campaign travels across the full journey.

The creative puts some of sport’s biggest names in the spotlight, with Champions League footballers, Irish rugby stars and golf icons fronting executions that highlight the breadth of coverage available on RTÉ Player. Irish-language versions of the copy featuring Spórt Beo further strengthen national resonance.

OOH and VOD are proven to work hand-in-hand. The Point of Search study showed that Outdoor is the leading offline channel in prompting consumers to go online making it a powerful bridge from IRL to URL. Complementary media analysis also confirms the pairing of OOH with video-on-demand amplifies campaign effectiveness, with one building awareness in shared spaces and the other delivering content in-home. Our IMPACT Attention data reinforces this role, with 67% of adults saying OOH has helped them discover a brand or service.

Resetting for September

As the book closes on August there is once again a notable shift in the air as consumer minds “reboot” ahead of the ramp up towards the winter months. Research conducted with Ipsos B&A showed that 57% of Dubliners see the dawn of September as a time to set new goals, change habits or take on new hobbies, peaking at 65% of the female audience. The age group most inclined to adopt this mindset is 25-34-year-olds, where a 64% view September as a fresh start.

When it comes to the types of goals and activities people focus on during this time, health and fitness emerge as a clear frontrunner with a 50% response rate. 35-44s lead the charge here with 61% concentrating on improving their health and wellness as the weather gets more crisp ahead of Dublin Marathon season.

Furthering careers also ranks particularly strong, with 1 in 3 looking to climb their respective ladders. This is strongest among 25-34s with a 41% response rate. Educational pursuits and personal hobbies follow closely, each resonating with a range of 28-37% of respondents, depending on the demographic. Family and home improvements are also on the radar, especially for those aged 25-34, 45% of whom are dedicating time to enhancing their living environments.

Beyond these mindset shifts, the research also explored the wider impact of OOH on consumer behaviour. When asked how influential OOH advertising would be on their purchasing decisions for the remainder of the year, 1 in 3 respondents said it would play a role. This rises to 42% among 25-34s, underlining the medium’s ability to connect with audiences during key decision-making moments.

September represents a prime opportunity to tap into the collective mindset of renewal. The same attention paid towards personal health, growth and home improvement is likely to resonate deeply with consumers. Leveraging OOH and effective targeting tools including PML Group’s MAPS platform and LIVEPOSTER dynamic DOOH can be a powerful way to connect with audiences who are actively seeking products and services that support their new goals.

For more information contact info@pmlgroup.ie.