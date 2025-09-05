Havas Dublin Wins Dunnes Stores Creative Account

Dunnes Stores has appointed Havas Dublin as its new creative agency of record following a comprehensive pitch process.

The agency will lead the strategic and creative development of the Dunnes Stores grocery brand and oversee its advertising activity going forward.

Jessica Lynn, marketing director for Grocery at Dunnes Stores, said: “We are delighted to have appointed Havas Dublin following a highly competitive pitch process. The team’s strategic thinking and creativity really stood out and we look forward to working with them.”

Speaking about the account win, Chris Upton, CEO of Havas Dublin, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been chosen by Dunnes Stores. It’s an iconic Irish brand that deserves brilliant advertising – we’re already rolling up our sleeves and getting stuck in.”



“The Dunnes Stores shopping experience is fantastic and we’re excited to reflect that in the work we do for our new client, with many creative opportunities to look forward to,” adds Adrian Fitz-Simon, executive creative director, Havas Dublin.