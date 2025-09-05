ICAD Publishes Commendation List for 2025 Awards

With the countdown to this year’s ICAD Awards underway, ICAD has published details of the agencies, production houses, and individuals who have made it to the final hurdle with its Commendations list for 2025.

The shortlist is available to download HERE

According to ICAD:”This year’s commended work represents the very best of Irish creativity, upholding the tradition of excellence established by ICAD in 195. Our panel of leading Irish and international judges has selected the work to be awarded at this year’s ceremony. If your work is on the list, a huge congratulations, you are now in contention to win a bell.”

Tickets for the ICAD Awards are still available. To purchase a ticket click HERE