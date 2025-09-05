Opinion: Bridging Ireland’s AI’s Major Gap

When it comes to AI, Ireland has a game of catch-up to play when compared to other countries but this also provides marketers with a unique opportunity to build trust, transparency and inclusivity among consumers, writes Robbie Clarke.

As AI continues to transform markets and change the way brands interact with consumers around the globe, Ireland’s pace of adoption has lagged behind international trends. For marketing professionals, this raises critical questions: What’s holding Ireland back? Where do the real opportunities lie? And how can marketers close the gap while building trust with Irish audiences?

Recent surveys reveal that just 54% of Irish adults have ever used AI tools—versus a global average of 62% (amongst all those who are online). Daily AI use is even rarer here, dipping as low as 3% for those aged 35–54. For marketers, this points to a challenge: many customer journeys are still, by and large, untouched by AI.

A matter of trust

One barrier stands out above all: trust. Ireland ranks among the lowest globally for AI trust and comfort, scoring just 44 out of 100 on the global AI Index. Major worries include misinformation, data misuse, and the potential for job automation. Unsurprisingly, these anxieties are highest in older age groups—a gap that’s likely impeding widespread AI adoption.

Generational differences mark the landscape

Younger Irish adults (18–24) are embracing AI far faster than other groups: 35% report regular, even daily, use. This drops sharply among people aged 45 and older, nearly vanishing after age 65. We also lag in usage levels amongst those aged 35-44 relative to overall global usage. This digital divide demands attention. Marketers who ignore it risk leaving a huge segment of the population behind.

Global benchmarks: how did Ireland fall behind?

In countries like India and China, over 90% of adults (who are online) interact with AI. The APAC region, in particular, has embraced the technology, reporting both higher trust and usage. Across Europe, including Ireland, a more cautious approach prevails, fuelled by fears around misinformation and job disruption. For brands aiming to innovate, it’s essential to understand this context—and act to overcome local barriers.

Where the opportunities lie

While trust and digital readiness are hurdles, there are also reasons for optimism. Many Irish consumers, though infrequent users, find AI easy to use and are open to its broader impact. For marketers, this means there’s fertile ground for positive storytelling—if you’re prepared to address real concerns head-on.

Strategies for marketers

Prioritise education: Campaigns that demystify AI, challenge myths, and provide practical value will help foster acceptance.

Inclusive engagement: Tailor strategies to different age groups, especially those less familiar or comfortable with new technologies.

Leverage trust: Transparency around data, ethical standards, and the use of AI in marketing builds credibility.

Champion positive change: Position AI as a force for good—an enabler of better customer experiences, not a replacement for the human touch.

With targeted education, inclusive messaging, and a focus on trust, marketers have a unique opportunity to lead the nation into a more digitally empowered future. The brands that succeed will be those who speak openly, act responsibly, and help bridge Ireland’s AI gap—one meaningful customer connection at a time.

Robbie Clarke is a Director of RED C Research