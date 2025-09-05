VMTV Unveils Autumn Schedule Packed with Irish Originals, Sport and Global Hits

Having already announced earlier in the week that it had renewed its broadcast collaboration with RTÉ to show the Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has unveiled its new autumn schedule, offering a blend of bold Irish originals, landmark factual series, global entertainment hits, and live sport.

Among the headline launches is “Dinner with the Enemy,” a supersized spin-off of “Eating with the Enemy,” which brings together strangers with opposing views for a week of provocative dinner parties. Returning favourite Gogglebox Ireland will kick off its new season on 10 September with a celebrity special, featuring a line-up that includes Louis Walsh, Ray D’Arcy, Pat Shortt and Deirdre O’Kane stepping out from her usual role as narrator.

Also back this autumn is Baz Ashmawy’s acclaimed comedy-drama Faithless, alongside a new season of Living with Lucy, which begins with Lucy Kennedy moving in with Caitlyn Jenner in Los Angeles. Other fresh formats include The Assembly, in which neurodivergent interviewers quiz high-profile guests such as Ryan Tubridy and Joanne McNally, and A Rebel Education, an access-all-areas look inside an Irish secondary school.

Documentaries form a major part of the slate, including The Trial of Richard Satchwell, The Showjumper Murder, Toxic Threads, presented by Brian Dowling, and Gaslit: The Fight for Women’s Health with Katja Mia. Lighter factual entertainment comes via The Salvage Squad and Cleaning Up Ireland.

International highlights include Frauds, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker, thriller Cold Water with Andrew Lincoln, and the highly rated Ludwig. Virgin Media will also mark the 40th anniversary of Live Aid with a new retrospective.

Sport remains central to the schedule, with live coverage of the UEFA Champions League, the League of Ireland, international football, and the Six Nations. Expert analysis will be provided by Brian Kerr, Damien Delaney and Richard Dunne.

Daytime and news staples Ireland AM, The Six O’Clock Show, The Tonight Show and The Group Chat also return, while Virgin Media Play offers exclusive access to popular reality and entertainment formats including Chicago PD, Below Deck and The Real Housewives.

Anthony Nilan, Director of Programming at Virgin Media Television, said the line-up reflects the broadcaster’s ambition: “It brings together bold Irish originals, distinctive documentaries, unmissable international hits and major sporting occasions — a slate designed to entertain, spark conversation and reflect modern Irish audiences.”