First Episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast Goes Live

The first episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped today.

Brought to you by IMJ/Adworld and Tin Pot Productions, the podcast is hosted by Daryl Morehouse.

The podcast is available on all main podcasting platforms.

The first episode features Kerrie Sweeney, MD of The Public House who talks about her “three hacks” for running a successful agency while Edel McCabe, business director of Publicis Dublin talks about the latest AXA campaign “Problems Parked” and women’s health. The first episode is rounded off by Laura Costello from Thinkhouse who discusses the “Cards for Humanity” game it created in collaboration with GOAL NextGen.

Each weekly 20-minute-long episode will delve into the key advertising and marketing stories of the day, talk to the people behind the brands and campaigns, as well as the agencies that create them. A new episode will drop every Friday.