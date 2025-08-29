Out \ Look: Sky ‘Bound by Belief’ on Outdoor

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Sky is reigniting its Bound by Belief campaign on Outdoor this cycle, building on the narrative first introduced last September. The initial push celebrated Sky’s landmark sponsorship of both the Men’s and Women’s National Football Teams, a campaign billed as “a unifying force for football supporters across Ireland”.

Now, as the Republic of Ireland enters a critical phase of its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, Sky’s message is back on streets, screens, and transit routes, timed to capture the energy and attention of a nation gearing up for football action yet again.

At the heart of this wave is a standout 240 Sheet in Terenure. The creative from Core Creative/Vibrant stretches across the entire length of the landmark site, with a 2D extension that lifts the players out from the frame. The scale and placement make it unavoidable for thousands of daily commuters, transforming the roadside into a stage for Sky’s message of unity and belief. Specials such as these play a proven role in capturing attention, with findings from PML Group’s IMPACT Attention study showing that over eight in ten Dubliners notice large-scale roadside builds, and more than half associate them with “something significant happening.”

The Terenure special is supported by a broad multi-format plan spanning T-Sides, Digivan, 6 Sheets, 48 Sheets, Digipanels, dPods, Digital Galleries, Retail Digital, and Kiosks. At Dublin’s East Link Plaza, the creative dominates ensuring maximum visibility. The mix ensures Sky’s message is visible at multiple touchpoints, from high-footfall city streets to retail environments and key transport corridors.

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home, the campaign demonstrates the power of OOH in translating brand sponsorship into cultural visibility. PML Group’s IMPACT Sponsorship research underscores this effect, with half of Dubliners (50%) saying they view a brand more positively when it is advertised as the official sponsor of a sporting event.

“We were delighted to collaborate and work with Sky Ireland, Core Creative and PML on this campaign and Sky’s backing of the national teams particularly during this important time ahead of The World Cup Qualifiers and the Women’s Nations League” – Alison McDonnell, Business Director, Starcom

“As proud primary partner, we’re thrilled to launch another Bound by Belief campaign in support of both our national teams. This high-impact, above-the-line campaign is designed to show that Sky – and the whole country – are behind the men’s team as they begin their World Cup qualification journey, and the women’s team as they prepare for their Nations League playoff in October. We’re confident it will rally fans nationwide to get behind what promises to be an exciting few months for Irish football.” – Caroline Donnellan, Director of Marketing & Brand, Sky Ireland

OOH Connects with Families as Back to School Season Begins

The return to school is one of the biggest cultural resets of the year, and OOH is alive with brands vying to be part of the family routine. Parents are expected to spend €127 million on essentials this season, with one in three beginning their shopping weeks before the first bell. For many, the weekly supermarket shop is where the bulk of that spend happens, with 39% opting for grocers and 29% heading for shopping centres. Outdoor advertising, sitting in the middle of those journeys, is shaping choices from the trolley to the table.

On city streets and retail approaches, retailers are anchoring the conversation. SuperValu has gone straight for the schoolbag, its “Loved by Lunchboxes” creative lighting up Digipoles and bridges on commuter routes while reinforcing fresh food credentials in proximity to stores, on bus sides and large roadside formats. The campaign is planned by Starcom and Source out of home.

Meanwhile lunchbox fillers have seized their moment, each finding a different way to earn a place in the school bag. Planned by dentsu and PML, Keeling’s fruit is front and centre on purchase-point screens, offering the natural choice just steps from the aisle. Also planned by dentsu and PML, Tirlán’s Mooju has taken a bold approach on roadside 6s and Adshel Live, presenting itself as the chocolate milk that’s as strong on protein as it is on taste. Valeo’s Dairylea leans into childhood imagination with copy like “The best games come without instructions,” reassuring parents that calcium-rich snacks can fuel play as much as learning. The campaign is planned by OMD and Source out of home.

Planned by the same team, Jacobs Mikado keeps things playful too with multiple copylines from Boys+Girls leaning into the composition of the biscuit as it looks to earn a sweet spot in the lunchbox. From denstu, Kellogg’s makes the leap from the breakfast table to the schoolyard with Rice Krispie Squares, spotlighting its new gooey honeycomb flavour in retail digital environments.

Other family favourites are focusing on the home. From Zenith and PML, Birds Eye has gone live with “Always a winner, Chicken Dipper” on roadside panels, tapping into mealtime convenience with an unmistakably family-oriented tone. Heinz, planned by denstu and PML, has paired its Barnardos partnership with mall and supermarket screens, linking its Heinz Meanz Mealz platform to the idea of giving every child a proper start to the day. Johnston Mooney & O’Brien covers every moment in between, with copy promising “for the befores, betweens and afters,” reminding families of bread’s versatility across the school week. The campaign is planned by Zenith and Source out of home.

And for parents on the school run, in-car entertainment is part of the routine. Planned by denstu and PML, both 2FM and Q102 are reinforcing their role as the soundtrack of drop-offs and pick-ups, ensuring visibility on supersides, dPods and roadside Adshel to stay front of mind long after the engine starts.

This year’s activity shows how OOH becomes part of the back-to-school ritual itself. Whether it’s retailers framing value, snacks fighting for a spot in the lunchbox, or radio stations joining families in the car, Outdoor delivers a canvas that reflects the season’s routines and decisions. For parents balancing lists, budgets and routines, it’s a conversation happening at every step of the journey.