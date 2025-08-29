Marketing Network Group Rebrands & Launches Two Agencies

Marketing Network Group has announced a rebrand and restructure as part of an ambitious growth plan over the coming years. The move also sees the creation of two new specialist agencies — Tilt and Rage — alongside refreshed identities for Valda Boardman PR and Marketing Network Group itself.

Under the new structure, Marketing Network Group will focus exclusively on delivering communications strategies, plans, and the “big ideas” that shape marketing campaigns. The agency will no longer implement these directly, acknowledging that many clients — across government, blue-chip brands, and SMEs — already have in-house teams or partner agencies for activation.

Rage Creative will now handle execution, with expertise spanning brand identity, pack design, outdoor, radio, TV, and point of sale campaigns. Tilt, which replaces Bubble Digital, will focus on digital and social — from strategy, SEO and web development to social content, video production, e-commerce, and analytics.

Meanwhile, Valda Boardman PR has relaunched with a fresh identity but continues to focus on results-driven PR strategy, influencer campaigns, media relations, and bespoke event concepts.