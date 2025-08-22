The Audio Academy Returns in September

Radiocentre Ireland’s popular Audio Academy is set to return again in September.

Aimed largely at media planners, marketing and brand managers, and executives with less than three years’ experience, The Audio Academy will help participants become proficient in audio media planning while it will also showcase best practices in both broadcast radio and digital audio.

The Audio Academy begins on Thursday, 18th September, with follow-up modules on Thursday, 9th October, and Thursday, 30th October. According to RadioCentre Ireland, attendance is strictly limited and registration is required.

