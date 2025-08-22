Concern Worldwide & Droga5 Dublin Launch ‘It’s Our Concern’ Platform

Droga5 Dublin has launched a powerful new brand platform for Concern Worldwide designed to strengthen Irish people’s connection to the global fight against poverty.

The campaign, titled ‘It’s Our Concern’, draws parallels between Ireland’s own history and the struggles faced by communities around the world today. The centrepiece film weaves together archival Irish footage and modern-day scenes from countries where Concern operates, highlighting visual similarities that evoke empathy and solidarity.

“It wasn’t too long ago that Ireland experienced many of the challenges facing other countries today,” said Carina Caye, Creative Director, Droga5 Dublin. “When compared side-by-side, it’s a powerful reminder of why the people of Ireland are so empathetic when global crises hit. Our hope is that the film inspires pride not just in the Concern brand, but in ourselves.”

Founded in 1968, Concern was created by Irish people compelled to respond to global crises. That instinct still drives the charity, according to Gaby Murphy, Director of Development at Concern Worldwide:

“Concern is simply a reflection of the Irish people, and it is the support of Irish people that has made Concern the organisation it is today. The team at Droga5 have captured that beautifully by showing how our own past connects us to those living through hardship today.”

The campaign launches this week across multiple channels, with the film acting as the central creative asset.

