Concern Worldwide & Droga5 Dublin Launch ‘It’s Our Concern’ Platform

Droga5 Dublin has launched a powerful new brand platform for Concern Worldwide designed to strengthen Irish people’s connection to the global fight against poverty.
The campaign, titled ‘It’s Our Concern’, draws parallels between Ireland’s own history and the struggles faced by communities around the world today. The centrepiece film weaves together archival Irish footage and modern-day scenes from countries where Concern operates, highlighting visual similarities that evoke empathy and solidarity.
“It wasn’t too long ago that Ireland experienced many of the challenges facing other countries today,” said Carina Caye, Creative Director, Droga5 Dublin. “When compared side-by-side, it’s a powerful reminder of why the people of Ireland are so empathetic when global crises hit. Our hope is that the film inspires pride not just in the Concern brand, but in ourselves.”
Founded in 1968, Concern was created by Irish people compelled to respond to global crises. That instinct still drives the charity, according to Gaby Murphy, Director of Development at Concern Worldwide:
“Concern is simply a reflection of the Irish people, and it is the support of Irish people that has made Concern the organisation it is today. The team at Droga5 have captured that beautifully by showing how our own past connects us to those living through hardship today.”
The campaign launches this week across multiple channels, with the film acting as the central creative asset.
CREDITS
AGENCY: Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song
Chief Creative Officer: Jen Speirs
Creative Director: Carina Caye
Creative Director: Ray Swan
Associate Creative Director and Copywriter: Anthony Ortuso
Art Director: Lucas Oliveria
Chief Strategy Officer: Emma Sharkey
Head of Engagement: Emer Fitzgerald
Strategy Director: Julie Murray
Head of Social & Digital: Sarah Jane Lowes
Junior Strategist: Nicki Meehan
Chief Executive Officer: Jimi McGrath
Head of Client Group: Susan Nelis
Project Director: Irene Sharkey
Head of Production: Jessica Bermingham
Producer: Siobhan Coakley
Client: Concern Worldwide
Director of Development and Fundraising: Gaby Murphy
Head of Digital Fundraising and Innovation: Jonathan Nolan
Director of Communications: Sadhbh Goodhue
Production: Motherland
Director: Ross Killeen
Head of Production: Mags Levingstone
Producer: Louise Byrne
Head of Post Production: Anthony McCaffery
Post Producer: Laura Greally
Editor: Annie Walsh
VFX: John O’Hagan
Sound Design: Will Farrell, Blast Audio
Music: Sarah Lynch, Silverstream Music
Footage: Concern Worldwide, RTÉ Archives, Getty Images, Shutterstock