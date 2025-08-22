Just Eat Serves Up Tasty OOH Wordplay Before Oasis Gigs

Irish OOH advertisers showed up in force last week as two sold-out Oasis gigs bagged the headlines for much of the weekend. With a pleasant spell of weather and a nation heavily engaged, it was one of the best opportunities of the summer for brands to put their best foot forward, while for others it was about putting their their best puns forward.

Just Eat, Ireland’s leading on-demand food delivery platform, turned up the volume on cravings and creativity with a bold new out-of-home (OOH) campaign that hit all the right notes around Croke Park, just in time for one of the most talked about events of the year.

Crafted in collaboration with Core and strategically placed by media agencies UM Ireland and Talon, the campaign took over high-footfall locations across the Croke Park area, including Dublin’s Dorset Street and the Clonliffe House, in spectacular style. The OOH activation features a mouth-watering medley of formats including a digital bridge, digivan, and live adshel, all showcasing bold visuals and food puns inspired by some of Oasis’ most legendary lyrics.

Just Eat also served up a world of flavour and wordplay on the OOH creative, with tongue-in-cheek slogans like“Don’t Look Back in Hanger,” “Where Were You While We Were Getting Thai?”, “What’s The Story, Chicken Tandoori?” and ‘’Did Somebody Say Maybeeeeeeeee’’ echoing the band’s biggest hits.

Commenting on the campaign, John Carey, Head of Marketing at Just Eat Ireland said: “Great music and great food bring people together, and we wanted to have a bit of fun with that. With Oasis fans descending on Croke Park this weekend, the timing was supersonic for us to hit the streets with something special. As the area comes alive with the sound of Britpop anthems and appetite, we’re serving up a reminder that every Just Eat order gets the rock star treatment.”

Caitriona Ní Laoire, Managing Director at Core Creative added: “With this campaign, we wanted to capture the nostalgia fans feel when they hear Oasis’ biggest hits. By combining bold visuals and clever food puns, we’re making sure Just Eat is part of the conversation during one of the biggest weekends in Dublin.”