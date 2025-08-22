Uncommon Rolls Out New Aer Lingus TV Ad Ahead of College Football Classic

As Dublin gears up for the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic this weekend, the airline has marked the occasion with the launch of a new TV commercial set to air during ESPN’s live broadcast of the game this Saturday, August 23rd.

This year’s clash, called ‘Farmageddon’, sees Kansas State University’s Wildcats and Iowa State University’s Cyclones travel to the Aviva Stadium, with over 22,000 U.S. visitors expected to arrive in Ireland and millions more watching from North America.

The new campaign was created by the London-based Uncommon Studios, the airline’s agency partner. The spot playfully swaps the gridiron for a Dublin pub, where mascots Willie the Wildcat and Cy the Cardinal join a traditional Irish band in a humorous nod to Irish hospitality. The ad blends the excitement of College Football with “the warmth and wit of Irish culture, reinforcing Aer Lingus’ role as both title sponsor and proud ambassador for Ireland.”

“The Aer Lingus College Football Classic is a powerful showcase of Ireland’s famous hospitality, reaching a vast audience across our key North American market. Through Aer Lingus’ new ESPN TV ad, we hope audiences watching the game at home enjoy a glimpse of Ireland’s unique craic, culture and charm,” said Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer, Aer Lingus.

Lisa Melarkey, Director of Marketing, Aer Lingus, added:

“Our new ESPN spot brings together the thrill of College Football with the warmth of Irish hospitality. It’s a fun and memorable way to introduce Aer Lingus to new audiences, while highlighting our role as the airline connecting North America to the heart of Ireland,” adds Lisa Melarkey, Director of Marketing, Aer Lingus.

David Pomfret, Chief Transformation Officer, Uncommon, commented: “We wanted the playful wit and charm of the Aer Lingus brand to land clearly in this spot, and we’re really excited for this to resonate with a U.S. audience.”