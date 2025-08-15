Today FM Rocks Croke Park with DOOH Takeover for Oasis Gigs

Today FM has rolled out a major digital outdoor campaign to mark the return of Oasis to Ireland for the first time in 16 years, with the iconic band set to play two sold-out shows at Croke Park on Saturday, August 16th, and Sunday, August 17th.

The campaign, booked through outdoor media partners Global and JCDecaux, features prime digital bridge sites in Drumcondra, Clonliffe Road, Pearse Street, Amiens Street and North Strand, putting the station front and centre with fans as they arrive for what’s being billed as “the concerts of the decade.”

The outdoor push is part of a wider promotional blitz by Today FM, which has included ticket giveaways and the launch of an exclusive pop-up station, Oasis FM, dedicated to the band’s music.

Adding to the excitement, Today FM’s resident Oasis superfan Shauna O’Reilly will report live from Croke Park on Saturday, chatting with fans and capturing the atmosphere, while Dara Quilty will host a two-hour Oasis special from 10pm to midnight after each gig, keeping the party alive for listeners across the country.

Commenting on the campaign, Stephen Gorman, Marketing Manager for Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said:

“Some Might Say… we’re pretty excited for this weekend’s gigs in Croker. Oasis returning to Ireland for the first time in 16 years is such a monumental moment for so many of our listeners, so we knew we had to be right at the heart of the action. We’ve been giving away tickets on-air, created Oasis FM, and have reporters on the ground at Croke Park – it’s been a massive team effort. We’re all MADFERIT this weekend!”