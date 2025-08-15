Bridging the Gap: How to Integrate Programmatic OOH in Wider Media Strategies

In the second in a series of “How To” reports, Eoin Carroll, Programmatic Lead with Talon delves into programmatic OOH and how it can be integrated into wider media strategies by advertisers.

With consumers moving more fluidly between screens, streets, and spaces, brands need to meet them with the same energy everywhere.

Programmatic Out of Home (PrOOH) has pushed OOH into this connected future, offering the same precision targeting, real-time triggers, and measurable results you expect from digital channels, with the added power of real-world presence.

It’s not just part of the media plan – it’s the part that makes every other channel work harder.

This piece marks the second instalment in our “How To” series exploring the power of PrOOH. In this piece, we’re looking at how it integrates into wider media strategies. If you missed the first instalment – “How to use programmatic OOH to capture micro moments”, you can read it here and see how seasonal triggers like weather changes or cultural events can drive real-time, in-the-moment activations.

The Physical Touchpoint in a Digital World

The best campaigns don’t think in silos, they think in stories. PrOOH integrates seamlessly into that narrative acting as a physical anchor that keeps your brand top-of-mind while your digital channels carry the conversation online.

Just like display, social, and CTV, PrOOH can:

Target by audience using the same segments across all channels.

using the same segments across all channels. Respond in real-time to cultural, environmental, or behavioural triggers.

to cultural, environmental, or behavioural triggers. Measure what matters from footfall to web visits, app downloads and brand uplift.

Connecting Moments Across Channels

Imagine your audience encountering a PrOOH ad during their commute, only to see it on the TV later in the day. Not only is it channel coordination; it’s a moment of seamless brand presence.

A great example of this in action is Fáilte Ireland. As the official sponsor of RTÉ Weather, they harnessed the precision of Programmatic OOH through our DSP, Optimise, to deliver contextually relevant messages to audiences during peak commuter windows. These ads were activated in perfect sync with RTÉs weather broadcasts. This ensured the campaign resonated both on the streets and on screen, reinforcing the brand message at key moments across multiple channels.

Why it worked:

Shared Audience Data: By activating in perfect sync with RTÉs weather broadcasts Fáilte created message consistency and avoided media fragmentation.

Real-Time Context: Time of day targeting ensured relevance and while TV and wider OOH campaign delivered on mass awareness, PrOOH extended the campaign’s life by maintaining visibility at relevant moments throughout the day and across the summer.

Measurable Impact: Talon benchmarks indicate that integrating programmatic OOH can drive a 3x increase in purchase intent and deliver 15% higher brand relevance.

Making PrOOH Part of your Media DNA

Integrating Programmatic OOH into your wider media strategy isn’t about adding “one more channel”. It’s about weaving it into your plan from the beginning, so it works smoothly alongside everything else. Here’s how to make it part of your media DNA:

Audience: Start by using the same audience data for PrOOH that you already apply to social, display, or CTV. This keeps your targeting consistent and ensures your brand message follows the same people throughout their day.

Timing: Focus on scheduling your PrOOH campaign around key moments but also take advantage of its flexibility. You can switch ads on or off in real-time based on triggers. For example, during a retail push, a fashion brand could activate rainwear ads across commuter routes the moment wet weather hits, then instantly switch to sunglasses and summer styles when the forecast changes. While channels like TV and broadcast OOH are brilliant at delivering mass awareness in short bursts, PrOOH can extend a campaign’s presence, sustaining visibility across those crucial consumption moments over days, weeks, or even months.

Creative: Centres on tailoring your messaging and visuals to fit the context while keeping brand consistency. This might mean adjusting ad copy or offers based on location. For example, a food delivery service might show restaurants closest to each specific OOH format, highlighting local offers and specials. This small tweak can make the ad feel highly relevant to the viewer’s immediate surroundings.

Consumers no longer think in terms of “online” or “offline”, they simply live their lives, moving fluidly between screens, streets and sounds. The brands that win are the ones that follow that journey, connecting each interaction into a single, coherent story.

Programmatic OOH is built for this reality. It brings the contextual power of the physical world together with the agility of digital, the reach of TV, and even the immediacy of radio. By integrating PrOOH into your wider media strategies, you’re no longer building in silos, you’re building in sync.

And when every channel speaks the same language, your brand becomes impossible to ignore.

Want to explore how PrOOH could amplify your next campaign? Let’s talk.

FAQS – FOR WEBSITE ONLY

WHAT IS PROGRAMMATIC OOH?

Programmatic Out of Home (PrOOH) is a data-driven approach to buying and delivering OOH advertising in real time. It allows brands to target audiences contextually and activate campaigns based on triggers like weather, time of day, or location.

HOW DOES PROGRAMMATIC OOH INTEGRATE WITH OTHER MEDIA CHANNELS?

PrOOH can be tailored to use the same shared audience data and real-time triggers to align with digital, TV, and even radio campaigns. This creates a unified brand experience across multiple touchpoints.

IS PROGRAMMATIC OOH SUITABLE FOR SEASONAL OR REACTIVE CAMPAIGNS?

Absolutely. PrOOH excels in reactive environments, allowing brands to activate ads based on weather changes, cultural events, or behavioural shifts — making every impression timely and relevant.