Certa and Cricket Ireland Find Their Edge with Owens DDB

Owens DDB has developed a new campaign for Certa Ireland to support the brand’s ongoing sponsorship of Ireland Women’s Cricket.

Called “Find Your Edge”, the campaign draws parallels between the Irish Women’s Cricket Team’s drive to optimise performance and Certa Ireland’s commitment to delivering the most progressive fuel and energy products in the Irish market.

Certa Ireland appointed Owens DDB following a competitive pitch in Q4 2024. The creative was led by Andrew Fouché and Fergal Keenan, with direction by Eilís Doherty and production by Tiny Ark.

Combining intense visuals, VFX, and a detailed sound mix, the campaign features leading Irish players – including current captain Gaby Lewis – and captures the precision, intensity, and dedication needed to compete at the highest level. The integrated activity runs across VOD, OOH and digital, taking viewers behind the scenes with the squad in training, while also celebrating the next generation of Irish cricketing talent.

According to Trevor Koen, head of marketing and digital at Certa Ireland: “We are proud to continue backing such a progressive and trailblazing team. The squad continues to find their edge on and off the field, and these women are rising stars of Irish sport. We believe this campaign highlights the culture of high performance and pursuit of excellence that the whole team has, as they push to find every edge and every improvement. It’s a value that is shared by everyone at Certa, and we want to make sure that young players across the country feel inspired to take up cricket and grow the game at all levels.”

Cricket is one of Ireland’s fastest-growing female sports, the second most-watched TV sport globally, and the Irish Women’s team is currently ranked ninth in the world in T20 cricket and tenth for One Day Internationals.

As part of DCC, Certa Ireland provides a variety of progressive residential and commercial energy solutions, including HVO and solar PV.

Credits

Client: Certa Ireland

Head of Marketing & Digital: Trevor Koen

Cricket Ireland:

Commercial Manager: Paul O’Sullivan

Corporate Partnerships Manager: Rory Knox

Team Operations Manager: Beth Healy

Agency: Owens DDB

Creative Direction: Andrew Fouché

Concept, Copywriting: Fergal Keenan

Art Director: Brendan O’Reilly

Digital Designer: Laurence Piras

Head of Design: Eilis Gillespie

Designer: Lee Fouché

Account Director: Mel Mackey

Account Manager: Jess Norton

Developer: Stephen Fairclough

MD/Strategic Planning: Gavin Byrne

Production Company: Tiny Ark

Director: Eilís Doherty

Director of Photography: Blaine Rennicks

Producers: Kate Brady, Billy Buckley