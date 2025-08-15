Publicis Dublin and AXA Launch ‘Problems Parked’ to Support Women’s Mental Health

Publicis Dublin has partnered with AXA Ireland to launch Problems Parked, a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of the 51% of women in Ireland living with mental health challenges.

The campaign was inspired by AXA’s 2024 Mind Health Report, which revealed that over half of Irish women are dealing with issues affecting their mental wellbeing. At its heart is the AXA Mind Health Self-Check Tool – a free, clinically backed resource designed to help women take a moment to assess their mental health and access support.

The campaign is running across social channels.

Recognising that finding time for self-care can be difficult, the campaign taps into an unexpected safe space – the car. “For many women, the car has become one of the few places to pause and reset amid busy schedules,” said Edel McCabe, Director at Publicis Dublin.

AXA partnered with Q-Park to turn that insight into action. Women using the Q-Park app could claim 51 minutes of free parking at locations nationwide – representing the 51% of women affected – along with an invitation to use the Self-Check tool and access a mental health helpline.

“We wanted to take a real statistic and turn it into a real act of care,” said Kieran McCullagh, Head of Brand at AXA Ireland. “Publicis brought that vision to life with a campaign that is insight-driven, purposeful, and beautifully human.”

McCabe added: “Using the car as our entry point, and partnering with Q-Park, allowed us to create a real moment of pause. It’s a small gesture that reflects AXA’s broader commitment to supporting women’s health and wellbeing.”

The initiative is part of AXA’s ongoing focus on health and wellness in Ireland, which has grown since its acquisition of Laya Healthcare in 2023.