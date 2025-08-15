Mediahuis Ireland Acquires Stake in Streaming Platform Clubber

Mediahuis Ireland, has acquired a significant minority stake in Clubber, a fast-growing Irish sports streaming start-up, in a deal aimed at accelerating the platform’s expansion in Ireland and abroad.

The investment, understood to be around 25%, will support Clubber’s plans to broaden its coverage beyond GAA to a wider range of Irish and international sports.

As part of the agreement, Mediahuis COO Ian Keogh will join Clubber’s board.

Founded in 2020 by Jimmy Doyle, Clubber has built a strong reputation for live-streaming GAA club matches – games that have traditionally been unavailable on broadcast platforms.

In 2024, the company delivered over 1,000 live and on-demand events, streaming competitions from 14 counties, including the Tipperary, Cork and Kilkenny hurling championships and the Kerry, Kildare and Meath football championships, as well as camogie club competitions.

The partnership will also give readers of the Irish Independent and Mediahuis’ network of local titles access to Clubber video content, including highlights.

Clubber’s model combines scalable, tech-led infrastructure with multi-year streaming rights deals to offer comprehensive coverage of under-served competitions. Expansion plans include entry into the UK market and coverage of additional sports.

Speaking about the deal, David Courtney, Head of Sport at Mediahuis Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Clubber as it revolutionises the way Irish and international sport is streamed.”