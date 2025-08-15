Irish Sponsorship Market Hits Record Growth in Q2 2025

The Irish sponsorship market recorded its most active quarter on record in Q2 2025, with deal volumes surging by almost 50% compared to the same period last year, according to ONSIDE’s latest Quarterly Sponsorship Review.

The report shows a buoyant and evolving marketplace across sport and non-sport sectors, with the first half of the year marking a period of unprecedented activity since ONSIDE began tracking the market in 2017.

Growth was led by the sports sector, which saw a substantial increase in deal volume, while non-sports sponsorships also posted strong gains. Gaelic games maintained momentum from a busy Q1, with major new deals including Toyota’s landmark partnership with the Camogie Association, GAA and GPA, and Allianz’s extended backing of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship.

ONSIDE noted a rising demand among sponsors for cost-effective county board and regional assets, alongside a growing emphasis on supporting women’s competitions as well as men’s. In response, many rights holders are unbundling assets, prompting brands to secure multiple properties to maximise their visibility.

Vodafone claimed the top spot in Q2’s “most appealing sports sponsor” rankings, overtaking Guinness, which slipped to second. Lidl retained third position for its LGFA sponsorship. Other leading sports sponsors included Bank of Ireland, Aviva and Aldi (rugby), AIB and Allianz (GAA) and Sky (FAI).

Overall, 86% of Irish adults recalled at least one appealing sports sponsor.

In the non-sports category, Three, Electric Ireland and SuperValu held their top-three positions from Q1. A new feature in the review examined public perceptions of cause-related and community support sponsorships, where Lidl ranked highest, driven by its ‘We Care Back’ campaign for Family Carers Ireland. Supermarkets dominated the top spots in this category.

“The first half of 2025 has set a new benchmark for the Irish sponsorship market, showcasing not just record growth but a significant evolution in how brands and rights holders are forging connections,” said Kim Kirwan, Director of Intelligence & Insight at ONSIDE. “From GAA’s continued strength and Vodafone’s strong appeal in sports, to the clear public preference for cause-related initiatives like Lidl’s ‘We Care Back’ campaign, these findings underscore the increasing value of partnerships that are both strategic and deeply authentic to the Irish consumer.”