Folk VML Launches New Brand Campaign for Horse Racing Ireland

Folk VML has launched a new campaign for Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), titled “Racing Runs in Us”, reimagining horse racing not just as sport but as a vital thread in Ireland’s cultural fabric.

The integrated campaign spans TV, radio, digital, and outdoor channels and highlights the often-unseen presence of racing in everyday life—through ambient sound, shadow, and narrative—inviting the public to feel the sport’s emotional and cultural resonance.

“Horse racing is in our towns, our traditions, our conversations,” said Aileen Goatley, Head of Marketing at HRI. “With Racing Runs in Us, we wanted to celebrate the sport’s place in the Irish identity.”

With creative overseen by Folk VML’s Karl Waters and directed by Lorcan Hynes, the campaign leans on poetic storytelling and unscripted voices to paint horse racing as a cultural heartbeat felt across Ireland—from Galway to Dublin’s inner city.

“This campaign doesn’t just show racing—it feels like racing,” said Waters. “It’s all around us, and it runs in us, as a country.”

The campaign marks a strategic brand evolution for HRI, extending its narrative beyond the racetrack to showcase racing’s deep-rooted role in Irish community life.

Client: Horse Racing Ireland

Head of Marketing: Aileen Goatley

Director of Marketing and Communications: Sarah Deeny

Senior Marketing Executive: Ana-Mari Crotty

Senior Marketing Executive: Leanne O’Sullivan

Senior Marketing Executive: Heather Downey

Agency: Folk VML

Chief Creative Officer: Karl Waters

Copywriter: Jack O’Brien

Art Director: Ellen Jones

Head of Planning: Eimear Fitzmaurice

Senior Strategist: Derwin Myers

Managing Director: Enda Kelly

Senior Account Manager: Sarah Conlan

Account Manager: Ciara Ní Dhonnacha

Broadcast Director: Michael Cullen

Senior Producer: Eric Brindley

Director: Lorcan Hynes

Production Company: Abstraction Pictures

Media Agency: Havas Dublin

Managing Director: Gareth Fitzpatrick

Account Director: Hannah Kelleher Nolan