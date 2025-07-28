Irish Journalism Awards Now Open for Entry

The 2025 Irish Journalism Awards, in association with NewsBrands Ireland and supported by Google News Initiative are now open for entries.

The deadline for final entries will be August 28th 2025

Entry to the Irish Journalism Awards is open to any work published in print, online, mobile, video, or audio from any member of The Press Council of Ireland. To qualify, entrants must be either members of NewsBrands Ireland and/or print/ digital news title which is a member of The Press Council of Ireland, and which has a focus on national/ international news.

The Irish Journalism Awards, which are managed by Alchemy Event Management, celebrate the best in Irish journalism and feature a total of 23 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism. One of the highlights of the awards is the Journalist of the Year award which was last year given to Mark Tighe & Marie Crowe of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent

An independent and impartial judging panel, chaired once again by Claire Grady, will decide the shortlist and winners in each category. Each panel member has been carefully chosen for their integrity, passion, and excellence in the field of journalism.

The full judging panel will be announced in August 2025.

Commenting at the launch of this year’s Irish Journalism Awards, Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland, said: “In an era of noise, spin, and outright misinformation, real journalism stands as a bulwark against the destruction of truth and the lies that are undermining democracies across the globe. At NewsBrands, we’re proud of the courage and integrity of our own journalists as they continue to tell the stories that matter, challenge power, and expose the falsehoods that seek to shape our future. Online, podcast or print, it’s the journalism that matters, not the platform — and it’s an honour to celebrate that enduring commitment to real independent journalism through these awards.”

Hayley Cochrane, Director of News Partnerships UK/ Northern Europe at Google, added:”The Google News Initiative is delighted to continue our partnership with the Irish Journalism Awards, celebrating the vital role of journalism. Ireland is fortunate to have such dedicated and talented journalists consistently delivering exceptional reporting to the public. These awards serve as a powerful tribute to their indispensable work. The Google News Initiative remains committed to fostering a thriving Irish media landscape and I am looking forward to seeing all the incredible entries this year”

“We are once again excited to be managing the Irish Journalism Awards with the support of Newsbrands Ireland. We are looking forward to building on the success of this marquee event in the Irish journalism calendar. Quality, professional journalism has never been so important in our society and Ireland is truly blessed with so much talent. We look forward to receiving, judging and honouring the very best in Irish Journalism at the awards lunch on November 12th and for many years to come,” adds Des Doris, MD, Alchemy.