Bonfire Wins Three Way Pitch for Kia Ireland Account

Following a three-way pitch, Bonfire has been awarded the Kia Ireland creative advertising account. The pitch, which included Publicis Dublin and Ringers, was based on a live brief for the launch of the new Sportage, with the campaign going live immediately.

The Dublin-based independent agency will manage all creative and digital advertising for the brand while the media account will remain with Havas Dublin.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Bonfire at what is a very exciting time for Kia in Ireland. In recent years, we have firmly established ourselves as one of Ireland’s best-selling car brands. We will launch six new Kia models in the coming months and look forward to working with Bonfire to execute these plans and continue to grow in the future,” says Cathal Kealy, head of marketing, Kia Ireland.

“It’s such an exciting time to be working with a brand that is going from strength to strength,” said Steph Coates, head of client services at Bonfire. “We are really looking forward to working with such a dynamic and enthusiastic team at Kia and adding a little creative spark along the way.”

Seán Hynes, founder and creative Director at Bonfire, added: “It can sometimes seem difficult to find opportunities for ideas with an international brand with such high-quality central assets. But we searched hard for the gaps and pried them open creatively. Cathal and the team at Kia are very encouraging about finding ways to surprise and engage.”