Grey London Delivers a Toy Story for Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone Ireland has teamed up with Grey London to unveil The Toymaker, a new brand campaign designed to reposition the telecoms giant as a trusted broadband provider for Irish homes. The ad, created specifically for the Irish market, forms the latest chapter in Vodafone’s ongoing brand platform Every Connection Counts.

The Toymaker tells a story of “connection, care, and the quiet magic that happens inside the home.” The campaign also highlights how Vodafone’s home broadband plays a subtle but vital role in fostering those everyday moments that bring people together — from bedtime stories and shared laughter to video calls with distant loved ones.

The campaign is being rolled out on AV platforms nationwide, with a second wave scheduled for January 2026, expanding into additional channels.

Speaking about the campaign, Orla Nagle, head of brand at Vodafone Ireland, said: “The Toymaker is a celebration of the quiet magic that happens when people truly connect. In homes across Ireland, it’s the little everyday moments, shared laughter, unique connections, and stories that matter most. We’re proud of the part we play in making those moments possible, and Grey London captured that sentiment beautifully with storytelling that’s both emotionally rich and strategically sharp.”

Conrad Persons, CEO of Grey London, added: “This campaign is a testament to the lengths we will go to spark joy in those we love. Our partnership with Vodafone Ireland continues to allow us to spotlight the power of connection — whether big or small, matter-of-fact or deeply meaningful. We’re delighted to tell a story that feels both relevant and resonant.”

The ad was directed by Si and Ad from Academy Films, who said their goal was to move beyond a tech-focused narrative to something more human and authentic. “From the very beginning, our aim was to capture heartfelt, powerful moments that define real relationships,” they said. “It was an honour to bring this story to life for Vodafone Ireland.”

Credits

Client: Vodafone Ireland

Head of Brand: Orla Nagle

Brand Senior Marketing Manager: Niall Reynolds

Brand Manager: Clare Cummins

Brand Manager: Ciara Kennedy

Agency: Grey London

President: Conrad Persons

Chief Creative Officer: Helen Rhodes

Chief Strategy Officer: Tarek Sioufi

Managing Director: Jonny Tennant-Price

Group Creative Directors: Aaron McGurk, Christopher Lapham

Creatives: Caitlin Horrex, Katie Bird

Head of Production: Maxine Hose

Senior Producer: Tash Bedford

Assistant Producer: Eden Hastings

Managing Partner: Ayesha Datoo

Group Business Director: Tamsine Foggin

Account Director: Genevieve Jayasekera

Account Manager: Tim Benson

Strategy Partner: Fiona Keyte

Strategy Director: Ed Hayne

Senior Project Manager: Asli Yardimci

Production Company: Academy Films

Managing Director: Medb Riordan

Directors: Si & Ad

Producer: Juliette Harris

Director of Photography: Sebastian Winterø

Production Designer: Patrick Smith

Production Manager: Mali Davies

Service Production Company: Sweet Media

Line Producer: Andy Bradford

Location Manager: Colm Nolan

1st Assistant Director: Richard Wilson

Costume Designer: Driscoll Calder

Edit House: Assembly Rooms

Offline Editor: Nik Hindson

Post Producer: Daniel Breheny

Post Production (Online): ELMNTL

Flame Artist: Martin Waller

Online Producer: Alasdair Patrick

Grade: ETC

Colourist: Jason Wallis

Colour Producer: Alex Carswell

Sound: Wave Studios

Sound Engineer: Jonny Platt

Audio Producer: Phoebe Baltazar

Composer: Rhys Lewis