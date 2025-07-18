The Big Interview: Advertising’s Next Chapter Needs Bigger Thinking

Droga5’s Global CEO Mark Green talks to John McGee about artificial intelligence, creativity, media and the big opportunities for Droga5 Dublin.

In an industry that is constantly being reshaped by technology and changing consumer behaviours, few agencies have managed to balance creative excellence with strategic innovation as well as Droga5, arguably one of the most influential and storied agencies of the last two decades.

At a time when many of the traditional holding companies are locked in an existential debate about their future in a turbo-charged AI world, Mark Green, global CEO of Droga5 says he has a good idea of what that future might look like.

Binge Buying

Green is one of the co-founders of The Monkeys, the award-winning Australian agency that was snapped up by Accenture Interactive in May 2017 for a reputed AUD$63m (€42m). Back then Accenture Interactive had embarked on a major acquisition spree, buying up some of the global advertising industry’s biggest names.

Apart from The Monkeys, it acquired agencies like Fjord in 2013, Karmarama (2017) and the Dublin-based Rothco (2017). Of the 40 or so acquisition it made since 2009, however, it was the 2019 purchase of the marquee global agency Droga5- for an eye-popping $475m (€422m)- that clearly set out its statement of intent.

Since 2009, it is estimated that Accenture Digital, now called Accenture Song, splashed out in the region of $900m buying up agencies and technology businesses. With revenues of $19bn in 2024, it has grown to become third largest marketing holding company in the world, behind Publicis and WPP.

While most of the acquisitions since 2009 have been absorbed into Accenture Song, Droga5 remains as a standalone agency within the Song fold. While Rothco initially the only agency to be absorbed into Droga5- a testament to its rich legacy and future ambition, says Green- is has since been joined by SOKO and The Monkeys.

The Dublin Lighthouse

“Dublin is a big part of our plans to become the most influential creative company in the world.”

“Some of the best creativity in Irish and indeed international advertising over the past decade has come from Rothco/Droga5,” Green reflects. “Now we’re asking Dublin to lead again and to be that lighthouse in our network.”

“I think the Droga5 team in Dublin, under the leadership of Jimi, Jen and Emma, is well placed at the moment and I am really excited about the conversations we are having there. Going right back to the Rothco days, they’ve really been at the forefront of trying to use technology in different and interesting ways to help solve some of the challenges their clients face.”

Indeed, long before AI became the topic du jour, Rothco was one of the first agencies to harness the power of AI back in 2018 when it bagged numerous international awards for its JFK Unsilenced campaign for The Times/News UK & Ireland, including seven Cannes Lions and a Grand Prix.

Green, who appointed as global CEO of Droga5 in August 2024, says the agency is now doubling down on AI, innovation, creativity and transformation.

A Greater Alignment

He also concedes that it has taken some time to get all the acquisitions aligned under the one Accenture/Droga5 roof. The history of recent M&A activity across many sectors shows that, post-acquisition, many companies undergo a period of transition and recalibration as they try to hold on to the entrepreneurial mojo that made them attractive targets in the first place. In addition, the ebb and flow of old and new clients can trigger some soul-searching while HR departments juggle with departing and incoming staff while aligning cultures.

“I think it has happened in different ways for different agencies. What we are seeing now is that everyone has gone through the acquisition phase, the earn-out of the different founders is complete, the challenge of COVID has been dealt with while the various challenging macro-economic factors- some of which still exist, have settled somewhat. So now we have this great network with world class leaders, more talented people than ever before and finally we are all on the same page and we’ve got our shit together again. And now that we are aligned, we are ready to really swing hard and the opportunity for us is immense,” Green says.

And anyone questioning Droga5’s creative mojo of late will have been put at ease after Cannes this year where it won eight lions, including a silver and a bronze for Droga5 Dublin for its “The 26th Minute” campaign for the Samaritans.

Accelerant, not a Replacement

Returning to the topic of AI and the impact it will have for the agency and its clients, Green is wildly enthusiastic.

“In my lifetime in the industry, technology has ushered in a whole bunch of new eras, which largely have been positive. But AI is different. It gives us a much bigger canvas for creativity on which to flourish,” he says.

While some may fear AI may dilute creativity or even replace it, Green sees it as a strategic accelerant that should be wholeheartedly embraced “There’s a whole bunch of tasks, from strategy, production and creative right through to client management, that can be enhanced by AI.

“The more AI can take on the repetitive, the more time we get to think about the bigger problems and help solve the challenges our clients face.”

Being part of Accenture Song of course comes with benefits in terms of AI. Song’s proprietary AI engine, dubbed the “AI Refinery,” is already in use with clients and represents a significant investment in Droga5’s future he says. “We’re flying and building at the same time,” he notes. “AI isn’t just something to bolt on -it’s a strategic advantage, baked into how we solve problems and create value for our clients.”

Creativity as a Business Driver

While AI will continue to dominate industry conversations – like it did at Cannes this year, Green says the importance of creativity will never wane.

“Great strategy and creative thinking are timeless,” he insists. “We’re not just in advertising. We’re into transforming how brands relate to customers- across services, digital products, and experience. We don’t just want to make ads, we want to influence how businesses grow,” he adds.

Operating at the intersection of creativity, strategy, technology and AI is where the real magic can begin, Green believes.

Big Ambition

He dismisses the perception- rightly or wrongly held- that Droga5 Dublin is only for big clients. “We’re drawn to ambition, not just scale,” he says. “Some clients buy the full vision. Others buy a just a piece of. We’re open to all of it.”

” The best client brief is the one that’s is on front of you. The opportunity to turn a blank page into something brilliant is how we look at the world.”

And the good thing about the businesses that we brought together is that they’ve got that entrepreneurial heart, largely because they are businesses that have been created by entrepreneurs. They understand creativity and how technology can accelerate it, they know how to hustle, they value their client relationships, and they know how they can make a big difference for their clients.”

Despite his creative pedigree-including work that’s won Cannes Grand Prixes, Green downplays any notions star culture. “It’s not about one genius. It’s about building a team that understands the mission.

You don’t need stars in every position — you need alignment, work ethic, and commitment. Thankfully, we’ve got to be the biggest and the best.”

Media Mad Men

With media increasingly in play in an AI world that has seen legacy media brands being retired with gusto as Big Tech gobbles up more and more of the advertising pie, Green says Droga5 is preparing to expand its media offering which revolves largely around performance marketing. “We’re already doing media,” he confirms. “But we’ll do it differently. Technology will transform that space, and we want in,” he concludes.