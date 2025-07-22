RTÉ Bags Online Retailer Very as Sponsor of The Traitors

RTÉ has announced a major sponsorship deal with online retail giant Very for the upcoming Irish edition of the international hit series The Traitors. The partnership will see Very support the eagerly awaited series, set to air later this year, on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

The deal was brokered by Core Sponsorship.

The deal includes a comprehensive package of 240 branded stings across RTÉ One, RTÉ One +1, and the RTÉ Player during all episodes of The Traitors Ireland. It also extends to catch-up content and dedicated promotional slots across TV, audio, and social media. The package further includes two 10” sponsor stings at the beginning and end of segments on the show’s official radio partner, to be announced later this summer.

Hosted by Siobhán McSweeney, the Irish version of the psychological reality competition has been filmed at the iconic Slane Castle in County Meath and features contestants from across Ireland. The local series follows in the footsteps of the globally successful format that has captivated audiences in the UK, US, and the Netherlands.

According to Catherine O’Toole, head of marketing, Very: “The Traitors is a global phenomenon that sparks conversation and keeps audiences hooked. We’re excited to bring our ‘flamazing’ brand energy to the Irish series with distinctly Very-branded stings and our beloved flamingo, Cherry. This sponsorship highlights our commitment to Irish storytelling and building meaningful connections with customers.”

Alex Culligan, Head of Media Sponsorship at Core Sponsorship, described the partnership as a standout opportunity: “This is the most exciting TV sponsorship to come to market in years. The Traitors Ireland will engage audiences at scale, and the partnership with Very is perfectly timed for brand impact.”

Gavin Deans, Commercial Director at RTÉ, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Very as the sponsor of The Traitors Ireland, which is shaping up to be the biggest TV event of the year. Their support reflects a shared passion for homegrown Irish production and powerful storytelling.”

The Traitors Ireland challenges contestants to survive a game of trust and betrayal, as hidden “Traitors” work to sabotage a group of unsuspecting “Faithfuls,” all for a prize of up to €50,000.

The Traitors Ireland is produced by Kite Entertainment for RTÉ.

The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by Marc Pos and IDTV Creative Director Jasper Hoogendoorn in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit. Since its launch in the Netherlands on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has proved its international appeal with over 30 versions and numerous returning seasons.

Hit international adaptations of the format include the Emmy winning US version for NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock and BBC One’s BAFTA winning version in the UK, which drew in 8 million viewers for the season 2 finale. The US versions will return for a third, fourth and fifth season and the UK version has been commissioned for a fourth season and celebrity version.

A multi-award-winning ratings hit, The Traitors was recently named as K7’s format of the year in 2024 and the format was awarded C21’s International Format Award for Best Host of a Television Format. Previously the Dutch version De Verraders received the Rose d’Or award “Golden Rose” for Best Reality and Factual Entertainment.