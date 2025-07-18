RTÉ Offers €400,000 Sponsorship Package for Major Irish Drama Output

RTÉ has unveiled a €400,000 sponsorship opportunity for its largest-ever drama series of drama, offering brands the chance to align with 37 hours of premium Irish content set to air across 2025 and 2026.

The sponsorship covers seven major Irish drama series, including returning titles such as Hidden Assets (S3), The Dry (S3), Obituary (S2), and SisterS (S2), alongside new commissions like The Walsh Sisters, These Sacred Vows, and Tall Tales & Murder. Each series will broadcast on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, with additional international distribution already secured in 27 territories and regions.

The package includes nearly 500 branded stings across the drama output — two 10-second and up to four 7-second stings per hour-long episode, and a similar volume for half-hour formats. The sponsor’s logo will also feature on all promotional materials, including TV promos and social media campaigns.

Filming for the new dramas is already underway in a number of urban and coastal locations as well as international destinations such as Spain, Belgium and Tenerife. RTÉ is working in collaboration with several co-production partners to deliver the projects.

Steve Carson, Director of Video at RTÉ, described the new dramas as a landmark investment in Irish storytelling.

“Irish drama is making an impact on the world stage, and RTÉ is delighted to play our part in this surge of Irish creative talent,” he says.

“ The range and quality of Irish drama in production this year is driven by our new direction strategy, working with partners across the creative sector to develop and showcase the Irish stories for audiences at home and abroad.”

The autumn 2025 schedule will launch with The Walsh Sisters, Obituary and Hidden Assets, followed in 2026 by These Sacred Vows, SisterS, The Dry and Tall Tales & Murder. All shows will premiere on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, with global streaming and syndication options boosting audience reach.

This high-profile sponsorship is expected to appeal to brands seeking powerful cultural alignment, strong emotional storytelling, and wide domestic and international visibility.

AUTUMN 2025

The Walsh Sisters

6 X 1 Hour Episodes

RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

Obituary (Season 2)

6 X 1 Hour Episodes

RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

Hidden Assets (Season 3)

6 X 1 Hour Episodes

RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

COMING 2026

These Sacred Vows

6 X 1 Hour Episodes

RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

SisterS (Season 2)

6 X 30 minute Episodes

RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

The Dry

8 X 30 minute Episodes

RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

Tall Tales & Murder

6 X 1 Hour Episodes

RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

Package Cost & Sponsorship Information

Date End September 2025 (Date TBC)

Channel RTÉ One

RTÉ PLAYER Live and On Demand

Stings Stings:

1 hour drama : 2 x 10″, 4 x 7″

30 minute drama : 2 x 10″, 2 x 7″

(Total Stings 487 in the package)

Sponsor Logo Sponsor Logo on all promo’s for the series on TV and Social Media

Package Price €400,000