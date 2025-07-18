Out \ Look: Vodafone is the Biggest Brand on OOH so far this year

Out Look: Vodafone is the Biggest Brand on OOH so far this...

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Vodafone has emerged as the leading brand in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising during the first half of the year, according to WATCH, the market intelligence platform from PML Group. The telecom giant accounted for 2.6% of total OOH display value, driven by a diverse range of multi-format and multi-environment campaigns. These included promotions for trade-in offers, sponsorship of the Six Nations rugby tournament, network activations, business cybersecurity solutions, and the ‘A Stranger’s Tale’ audio series.

McDonald’s and Tesco rounded out the top three brands, while Cadbury, Virgin Media, and the National Lottery also secured spots in the top ten.

At the advertiser level, Diageo maintained its position as the top spender on OOH, with campaigns for brands such as Carlsberg 0.0 and Rockshore. It was followed by Unilever, Vodafone, and Mondeléz.

Retail remained the dominant category, contributing nearly 14% of total OOH display value in H1. Major supermarket chains were responsible for almost half of the sector’s activity. Other growth categories included beverages, food and confectionery, telecoms, and automotive.

OOH’s versatility continues to grow, with 61% of display activity occurring in roadside environments, 20% in retail, and 18% in travel hubs. Digital formats now represent 41% of all OOH activity, reflecting the increasing digitisation of traditional formats such as Bus Shelters and 48 Sheets, alongside expanding digital networks in retail, transport, and leisure settings.

To download the full WATCH H1 report, click here.



Disney and Pixar’s Elio Calls out to Aliens

In Pixar Animation Studios’ big-screen release, Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

As part of the OOH activation, Disney invited local Dublin schoolchildren to design their very own call to the stars. The call was answered with the unveiling of a visual invitation to any intergalactic travellers who might just happen to be passing above a Dublin Bus stop in Harold’s Cross.

As well as Adshels, the campaign which was planned by Zenith, part of Core and Source out of home also landed on Bus T-Sides, Orbscreens and the dX Screen in Dundrum Centre.

If any aliens are listening… Elio is in cinemas now.