Opinion: Is Your Brand Showing Up for School?

Summer may still be in full swing but It’s also that time of year again when brands are thinking about their back to school campaigns, writes JoJo Cox, business director, Talon Ireland.

Every year, around the end of August, something subtle shifts across Ireland.

The beach towels are folded away. The last of the summer ice cream melts. Parents dust off the lunchboxes. Teenagers scroll for back to college supplies. Professionals glance at calendars and silently vow “to get back on track”.

The country exhales, and then everything starts up again. September isn’t just Back to School. It’s a national reset.

In that quiet return to structure, opportunity knocks for the brands willing to meet people as they re-enter their lives with intent.

At Talon, we use a simple framework to guide brands through moments like these: ACES – Audience, Creative, Effective, Sustainable.

Audience: One Season, Many Mindsets

While the country may reset together, not everyone returns in the same way.

Gen Z are showing up, and they expect brands to do the same. 91% say authenticity is their top brand value. They’re not pulling back on spend, instead they’re investing in expression and shared experiences.

Parents are planners right now. With 42% actively seeking deals and nearly half choosing August as their key shopping month.

Young Professionals are using it as a season to reset. 63% are focused on health, productivity, and self-improvement. September is a clean slate for them.

Planning Tip: Lean into intent-based planning, by aligning your message with both mindset and moment. Think wellness brands activated near gyms during the September Reset, or student offers in high-footfall campus zones. With Optimise you can plan the way your audience lives.

Creative: Creating Emotional Connection

In a world where attention is fleeting and expectations are sky-high, emotional connection is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s essential.

63% of Irish consumers say they form emotional bonds with brands. That’s not a coincidence. It’s because 95% of purchase decisions are driven by emotion, not logic.

So why are we telling you this?

Because Out of Home is one of the most powerful channels for building emotional connection. It doesn’t interrupt; it integrates, meeting people in their everyday routines. The proof is in the performance:

57% take action after seeing an OOH campaign

There’s a +10% average uplift in purchase intent

And 59% of people find OOH ads genuinely appealing

Creative Tip: In a crowded media landscape, creativity is the sharpest tool in your shed. OOH is physical, public, and impossible to skip, which means every execution should work harder to stir a feeling, tell a story, or leave something behind.

Effective: Be a Trustworthy Brand

Let’s face it – we’ve all got trust issues.

In today’s market, trust is no longer a brand value, but a purchase driver. People are more selective, more sceptical, less loyal. But they’re also more responsive to brands that show up in the right places, with the right tone.

And nothing builds trust like being seen in the real world. OOH is a public promise. In fact, according to Talon benchmarks:

OOH drives a +7% uplift in purchase consideration

A +4% increase in trust of the brand’s claim

And a +5% lift in consideration

As strategist Justin Gibbons puts it “You can’t tell lies in public”.

Effectiveness Tip: Trust is built through consistency and visibility. Use OOH to show up regularly and reliably in your audience’s world. When people see your brand out in the open, they believe it’s worth believing in.

Sustainability Show Up Sustainably

Let’s be honest, when it comes to sustainability, people are paying attention, and they’re not easily convinced.

Today, only 26% of Irish adults trust ESG claims made by brands. That means 74% are actively sceptical. But here’s the upside, 70% of consumers say they’re willing to pay more for products that are produced sustainably. And Out of Home is already ahead of the curve:

55% of Irish adults view OOH as a sustainable medium

OOH operates in the public sphere, where accountability is built in

And according to Outsmart & KPMG, OOH emits less carbon per impression than any other measured media.

With that visibility comes responsibility. OOH lives in the heart of cities and communities, whether that be near parks, on streets, near schools. That gives it a unique role not just to advertise, but to actively contribute. From solar-powered screens, and recycled paper to nighttime switch off, OOH is a platform that can give back while showing up.

Sustainability Tip: Don’t just talk the talk, use media that walks with you. Choose partners and platforms that prioritise transparency and can prove their impact.

As Ireland resets this September, your audience is already on the move, seeking meaning, value, and something real. At Talon, our ACES framework helps brands meet people in these pivotal moments, through bold creative, trusted presence, and sustainable impact.

So, the only question is, will your brand be showing up too? Get in touch with the Talon team to learn more or to access the full “Schools in Session” deck.