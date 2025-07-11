Javelin & Spry Finance Celebrate the ‘Joy of Ageing’ in Latest Campaign

Spry Finance, in collaboration with creative and media partner Javelin, has launched a new chapter of its brand platform ‘Because Life Never Gets Old’, with a campaign that flips the script on how ageing is portrayed in advertising.

Spearheaded by a series of five energetic and emotionally resonant TV spots, the campaign places older people at the centre—not as passive figures, but as active, adventurous individuals pursuing joy, change, and new experiences. Whether it’s taking on a DIY project or seeking out unexpected adventures, the work brings to life a message that challenges age-related clichés with a degree of authenticity and warmth.

The fully integrated campaign spans TV, radio, print, digital (search & display), and—for the first time for the brand—out-of-home and digital OOH. Javelin led the campaign end-to-end, covering strategy, creative, media, and digital planning and buying.

“At Spry, it was incredibly important that this campaign reflect the real lives of our customers — not through stereotypes or outdated portrayals, but with honesty, warmth, and energy,” said Ailish McGlew, head of marketing and communications at Spry Finance. “Older people are living full, dynamic lives, and The Joy of Ageing captures that beautifully.”

Targeting homeowners over 60, the campaign raises awareness of Spry’s equity release products—positioning the offering not as a last resort, but as a means of supporting future plans and ambitions. It follows Spry’s previous community partnerships with The Guinness Choir and The Age-Friendly University at DCU, reinforcing its mission to create visibility and opportunity for older people.

“We’ve been agency partners to Spry since 2023, and this was a joy to make,” said Avril Murphy, junior account director at Javelin. “It’s not just storytelling—it’s advocacy, and it puts the spotlight firmly on a vibrant, often overlooked audience.”

Credits

Creative Team: Chris Core, Des Kavanagh & Fiona Hanley

Business Director: Audrey Farrelly

Junior Account Director: Avril Murphy

Media Team: Nuala Long, Aoife Hofler & Ana Soares

Strategy: Keith Murray

Producer: Fiona McGarry

Director: Lochlainn McKenna

Production: Tiny Ark

Sound: Avondale Sound

Grading: Raygun