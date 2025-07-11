Ringers Campaign for Dublin Port Provides Showcase for Irish Exporters

The creative consultancy Ringers has launched a new campaign to promote Dublin Port while highlighting some of the exporters that use it to export internationally.

The first featured exporter is Gerry Sheridan of the Cavan-based Ice Cream Treats which manufactures a rage of dairy and non-dairy ice-creams and frozen deserts for both the domestic and export markets.

In 2023, Ireland exported almost 23m kg of ice-cream, making it the fifth largest exporter of ice-cream in Europe.

The campaign launched with an AR film that sees a cargo ship leaving The Port, carrying a giant ice-cream wafer. It is shot in a ‘found-footage’ style, with the ambition of making people look twice as it appears in their feed, giving Dublin Port a platform to talk about their role as a supporter of Irish exporters. It is also supported by the trade hub that gives a front-row seat to the flow of goods in and out of the country, through data and stories that bring trade to life.

“Our long-term goal with The Port is to change it from being an invisible utility to a place people really feel connected to,” says Miriam Hendrick, managing director, Ringers.

“We’ve made huge progress in growing that connection, and these films are the next step in that process. By highlighting certain recognizable exports in a way that gets people’s attention, it makes them realize that the ships they see coming in and out of The Port bring real things into real people’s lives, and exports make a huge difference to Irish businesses.”

Ireland continues to punch above its weight in food exports, particularly in dairy. In 2023, the country exported almost 25 million kilograms of ice cream, making it the fifth-largest ice cream exporter in the EU. And the campaign is designed to help people visualise these impressive export figures.

“In economic terms, it can be hard to convey what 35 million tonnes or €165 billion of trade really means. By sharing stories like Gerry’s, an exporter sending Irish-made ice cream across the world, we’re helping people see and understand the scale and positive impact of what moves through Dublin Port,” adds Claire Percy, Dublin Port Company.



CREDITS

Client: Dublin Port

Creative Partner: Ringers

Digital Partner: IDEA

PR Partner: Gibney Communications

AR & VFX Partner: Puffr Fish

Additiona Production: The Coop