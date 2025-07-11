Carole Cadwalladr & Adam Fleming to Speak at BBC Sounds Event in Dublin

Investigative journalist and author Carole Cadwalladr and Adam Fleming, host of the popular BBC Newcast podcast are two of the speakers at a jointly-hosted event by BBC Sounds and Digitize, its local sales partner in the Irish market.

The breakfast event will take place in Bewley’s in Dublin on Thursday July 17th, and will be moderated by advertising veteran Peter McPartlin. BBC Sounds commissioner and Dubliner Dylan Haskins will also join the panel.

Up for discussion will be the power of premium audio and trustworthy news sources in an age of disinformation and misinformation. In addition, guests will also hear about the advertising opportunities for brands.

A former journalist with both The Guardian and the Observer, Cadwalladr’s courageous journalism probes the nexus of politics and Silicon Valley and has won numerous awards for her work including a Polk Award and the Orwell Prize for political journalism. She was also a Pulitzer finalist for National Reporting in 2019 with the New York Times, for their investigations into Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and the misuse of data in in the Brexit Referendum and the 2016 US Presidential Election. She has also delivered a number of TED talks and now explores “How to Survive the Broligarchy” in her Substack newsletter.