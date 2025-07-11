Cannes Lions Clamps Down on AI Following Controversy

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has moved swiftly to repair the reputational damage caused by the recent AI “fakery” controversy with a new framework aimed at restoring trust in the industry’s most prestigious awards.

In a move that sent shockwaves throughout the creative industry, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity had earlier revoked a Grand Prix awarded to São Paulo agency DM9 for its campaign “Efficient Way to Pay,” developed for Whirlpool’s Consul brand.

According to the organisers, the agency had included AI-generated and manipulated footage in its case study video—fabricating real-world events that never actually happened. This, the organisers said, was a “breach of factual representation,” triggering a wave of internal resignations, investigations, and widespread industry reflection.

The DM9 scandal was by no means an isolated incident. After being caught, the agency retracted two more campaigns – “Plastic Blood” and “Gold = Death” following intense scrutiny. CNN Brasil filed a complaint against DM9 for using footage without permission and soon after Ícaro Doria, DM9’s co-president and chief creative officer, resigned

Just days after rescinding three awards for campaigns found to have misrepresented facts and manipulated AI outputs, Lions CEO Simon Cook has introduced a sweeping set of integrity standards aimed at shifting accountability away from technology and onto the people behind the work – specifically senior marketers and agency leadership.

“Creativity is only valuable if it’s credible,” Cook said in a statement. “These renewed standards reflect our responsibility to provide a platform for – and protect the value of – creativity. Creative excellence must be synonymous with creative integrity.”

Key features of the new “Integrity Standards” include:

Clear Accountability at Senior Level: Every entry must now be signed off by both the submitting agency’s top executive and a senior brand-side marketer. Both are required to confirm that the work – from case studies to campaign data – is accurate, responsibly sourced, and reflective of real-world outcomes.

AI-Powered Fact Checking: Cannes will deploy a new two-tier verification process combining manual review with AI-led analysis. This marks the first time such a hybrid system has been institutionalised at scale across a global awards platform, aimed at verifying claims around campaign effectiveness and media impact.

Independent Expertise on Demand: Juries will have access to independent measurement experts during judging to support scrutiny around data interpretation and campaign results.

AI Integrity Handbook: A new handbook will define the acceptable use of AI in award submissions. It will also codify disclosure requirements and outline what constitutes a breach – a move designed to provide clarity and replicability across the industry.

Real Consequences for Misrepresentation: Cannes will retain the right to disqualify or withdraw awards at any stage, even post-award, if misrepresentation is uncovered. Deliberate misconduct could result in up to a three-year ban and loss of jury eligibility, with penalties determined by an independent review process.

Independent Oversight and Transparency: A new Integrity Council, comprised of legal and ethical experts, will oversee all escalated cases. An annual Integrity Audit will also be published to benchmark concerns and guide further reform.

The scandal has prompted a broader reckoning around truth, trust, and technology in advertising. While AI has introduced powerful tools for creativity, it has also blurred lines between storytelling and simulation. Cannes’ new framework, says Simon Cook, signals that integrity – not innovation alone – will define the next era of creative recognition.