Irish Cannes Winners to Speak at IAPI’s Canne-analysis on July 16

Fresh from their recent successes at Cannes, Publicis Dublin, Thinkhouse, dentsu and Droga5 Dublin will be on hand to discuss their winning entries at IAPI’s annual Cannes-analysis event which will take place on July 16th in Royal Irish Academy of Music at 8.30am.

Jimi McGrath, managing director of Droga5, Peter Dobbyn, creative director, Publicis Dublin, Laura Wall, Thinkhouse and Ian McGrath, COO Media, dentsu will discuss this year’s event in the south of France and their overall experience, learnings and winning strategies. They will be joined by Siobhan Masterson, CEO of IAPI who will moderate the discussion,

Apart from discussing their own winning work, the panelists will also discuss emerging trends and some of they key technologies from Cannes that are shaping the future.

