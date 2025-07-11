Amazon Builds Prime Day Momentum with Dynamic Final-day Countdown

With Amazon annual Prime Day looming large on online shoppers’ minds this week, the OOH media agency Posterplan Ireland and media agency WPP OpenDoor rolled out a national campaign for the e-commerce brand to promote Amazon.ie. The campaign culminates today (July 11) with a dynamic countdown to the end of the sale.

The OOH campaign has run across “fame and impact” formats and includes large-format digital roadside screens targeting audiences on the move. Complementing this, small-format digital panels were strategically placed for frequency, ensuring the message landed with audiences more than once.

According to Posterplan, with commuting patterns at an all-time high, “the campaign taps into a highly mobile audience. As more people travel for work, leisure, and staycations – as highlighted in our recent summer piece. The OOH placements serve as a timely reminder to snap up the discounts before they’re gone.”

The campaign concludes today (July 11) with dynamic creative launching on rail formats for a one-day activation, featuring a countdown clock to create a “final push” as the sale wraps up.

Chris Murray, senior client manager at Posterplan said: “This campaign was all about meeting people where they are – on the road, in the city, and on the move. By combining scale with smart targeting and time-sensitive message, we’ve created a campaign that’s impossible to miss and impossible to ignore. Contextual copy plays a huge role, when the message matches the moment, it resonates harder and drives action faster.”

“The brief from Amazon was very clear – they wanted to drive awareness of Prime Day but also create anticipation and excitement about the event,” adds Leah Jordan, WPP OpenDoor.

“What better way to create a sense of urgency than with a Countdown Clock. The environment was important as we wanted to ensure large reach but also enough dwell time to drive action. Rail formats became central to the campaign – plenty of time to browse through amazon.ie for bargains on the commute home!”