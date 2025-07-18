Joe Duffy Channels His Inner Private Eye in New Campaign for Lidl

He may only have left RTÉ recently but Joe Duffy, one of the top Irish broadcasters over the last 25 years has returned to the nations screens to investigate Lidl and its recently launched Lidl Plus app which offers shoppers points on their shopping as well as special offers.

To dramatise just “how unbelievable” Lidl’s prices are, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, and Lidl Ireland invited Joe Duffy to come in and investigate it for himself. Channelling his inner Mike Hammer and Sam Spade, the film noir heroes from the 1950s, Duffy digs deep inside a Lidl store, interrogating employees, spying on them, poring over Lidl produce.

Called “Value Beyond Belief” the series runs across three episodes, Joe digs deep inside a Lidl store: interrogating employees, poring over produce, spying on staff, and narrating his own suspicions.

“To cut through the noisy social space we needed to connect with Irish consumers in a way that felt both familiar and unforgettable. Nobody embodies that more than the iconic Joe Duffy. So, who better to put on his detective hat and dig into Lidl’s unbelievable value”, says Sarah-Jane Lowes, head of digital & social, Droga5.

CREDITS

Agency: Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song

Creative Director: Carina Caye

Concept: Anthony Ortuso and Stephen Rogers

Associate Creative Director and Copywriter:- Anthony Ortuso

Art Director: Steve Clifford

Chief Creative Officer: Jen Speirs

Head of Social & Digital: Sarah Jane Lowes

Creative Strategist: Georgia Murphy

Agency Director: James Moore

Head of Client Group: Susan Nelis

Account Manager: Steven Nagle

Head of Production; Jessica Bermingham

Senior Producer: Karina Cotter

Senior Producer: Aisling O’Dwyer

Motion Designer: Cris Schmidt

Colourist and Online Editor: Adam Kelly

Chief Executive Officer: Jimi McGrath

Client: Lidl Ireland

Marketing Director Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland: Fiona Fagan

Senior Digital Marketing Manager: Conor Barron

Director:- Brian Durnin

DOP: Ignas Laugalis

Focus Puller / AC:- Oisín Gallagher

Lighting Technician: Eoghan Hand

Best Boy: Kate Horvath

Sound Op:Kieran Horgan

Production Designer: Joe Fallover

Art Director:Simone Heery

HMU: Louise Myler

Talent: Joe Duffy

Talent Management: NK Management

Post Production

Editor: Rob Hegarty, MUSTARD

Sound: Mark Richards, Mutiny