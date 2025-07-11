Ponder Delivers Jurassic Performance for New LEGO Movie

The Dublin-based production company Ponder has created a new global campaign for LEGO. The campaign marks the launch of the new Jurassic World movie “Rebirth” and was shot over two days in Dublin.
Both the TV and cinema commercial was made entirely in Ireland by Ponder with directors DADDY (Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman) in association with 1st Avenue Machine. VF, meanwhile, was provided by Piranha Bar.
“Working directly for the LEGO agency in Boston, it was a pleasure to make this global campaign for Lego ‘Jurassic World’ entirely in Ireland,” says Paul Holmes, executive producer, Ponder.
“We filmed over two days in Dublin with our world class Irish crew. We partnered with Piranha Bar for the Post Production & VFX and their contribution to this job was second to none. Everyone is thrilled with the finished product and we hope to be working with Lego again in the near future,” he adds.
Credits
Directors: DADDY (Enda Loughman, Mike Ahern)
Executive Producer: Paul Holmes
Director of Photography: Kate McCullough
Production Designer: Susie Cullen
Production Manager: Gráinne Tiernan
Production Co Ordinator: Treasa O’Friel
1st AD: Tom Bentley
Locations: Mick Swan / Jack Murphy
Gaffer: Eoin O’Hagan
Key Grip: Jimmy Gillen
Sound: Kiwi Horgan
Technocrane/Tracking Vehicle: Celtic Grips
Editor: Kevin Whelan
Post Producer: Emily Brady @ Piranha Bar
Lead 3D: Sam Boyd @ Piranha Bar
CG Artists: Flauberth Carvalho, Amy Downes, Karolina Jankoik @ Piranha Bar
Animation: Scott John Ramsay @ Piranha Bar
Motion Design and FX: Shaun Kelly, Andrei Filip @ Piranha Bar
Compositing: Gavin Kelly @ Piranha Bar
Colourist: Gary Curran @ Outer Limits
Sound Design: Locky Butler & Johnny Griffin @ Locky Butler Studios