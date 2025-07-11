Ponder Delivers Jurassic Performance for New LEGO Movie

The Dublin-based production company Ponder has created a new global campaign for LEGO. The campaign marks the launch of the new Jurassic World movie “Rebirth” and was shot over two days in Dublin.

Both the TV and cinema commercial was made entirely in Ireland by Ponder with directors DADDY (Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman) in association with 1st Avenue Machine. VF, meanwhile, was provided by Piranha Bar.

“Working directly for the LEGO agency in Boston, it was a pleasure to make this global campaign for Lego ‘Jurassic World’ entirely in Ireland,” says Paul Holmes, executive producer, Ponder.

“We filmed over two days in Dublin with our world class Irish crew. We partnered with Piranha Bar for the Post Production & VFX and their contribution to this job was second to none. Everyone is thrilled with the finished product and we hope to be working with Lego again in the near future,” he adds.

Credits

Directors: DADDY (Enda Loughman, Mike Ahern)

Executive Producer: Paul Holmes

Director of Photography: Kate McCullough

Production Designer: Susie Cullen

Production Manager: Gráinne Tiernan

Production Co Ordinator: Treasa O’Friel

1st AD: Tom Bentley

Locations: Mick Swan / Jack Murphy

Gaffer: Eoin O’Hagan

Key Grip: Jimmy Gillen

Sound: Kiwi Horgan

Technocrane/Tracking Vehicle: Celtic Grips

Editor: Kevin Whelan

Post Producer: Emily Brady @ Piranha Bar

Lead 3D: Sam Boyd @ Piranha Bar

CG Artists: Flauberth Carvalho, Amy Downes, Karolina Jankoik @ Piranha Bar

Animation: Scott John Ramsay @ Piranha Bar

Motion Design and FX: Shaun Kelly, Andrei Filip @ Piranha Bar

Compositing: Gavin Kelly @ Piranha Bar

Colourist: Gary Curran @ Outer Limits

Sound Design: Locky Butler & Johnny Griffin @ Locky Butler Studios