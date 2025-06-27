Core Partners With JustEat for Pride Campaign

For the second year running, Just Eat is backing Pride with a bold, inclusive campaign developed by Core.

Building on the momentum of last year’s initiative, Just Eat once again invites everyone to come out for Pride – this year with even more music, art, and impact.

As part of Pride 2025, Just Eat will host a live event at The Grand Social on June 28, featuring the Pillow Queens, with acclaimed artist SOAK as the support act.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre, an organisation at the heart of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community, providing critical support and resources throughout the year.

The success of the creative concept in Ireland has led to its adoption by Just Eat in the UK, “extending the campaign’s message of solidarity and celebration across borders and reinforcing the brand’s commitment to inclusivity at an international level.”

According to Karen Downey, senior marketing manager, Just Eat Ireland: “We are delighted this year with the continuation of our sponsorship of the Dublin Pride celebrations. Just Eat remain committed to standing up and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. As part of the celebrations we are excited to host a party with a purpose in the Grand Social with the Pillow Queens to celebrate love, inclusion and diversity. With all proceeds going to our partners Outhouse, who do such incredible work in the community.”

The project brought together a diverse team from across Core – including Creative, Sponsorship, Strategy, and Research—and was delivered in close collaboration with Teneo, Verve, and UMWW.

Helena Jones, creative director at Core, added: “This campaign is about more than just celebration – it’s about connection. We wanted to create something that reflects the vibrancy and strength of the LGBTQ+ community while also driving real-world impact. We’ve built a campaign that not only resonates here in Ireland, but is also now being adopted in the UK. That’s a testament to the power of the creative.”