Fáilte Ireland & RTÉ Weather Harness Programmatic OOH for New Campaign

Out of Home (OOH) agency Posterplan, has partnered with Mindshare and Fáilte Ireland to roll out a new campaign that taps into one of Ireland’s most enduring obsessions, the weather.

As the official sponsor of RTÉ Weather, Fáilte Ireland is harnessing the precisions of programmatic OOH via Posterplans DSP Optimise to deliver timely, contextually relevant messages to audiences during peak commuter windows.

Running throughout the summer, the campaign is live across a network of programmatically enabled digital screens, activating in perfect sync with RTÉ’s weather broadcasts.

While the programmatic element is time-triggered, the wider OOH campaign brings the theme to life through a series of playful, weather-inspired creatives.

Messaging includes lines like “Prepare for a good soaking,” featuring women relaxing in seaweed barrels under grey skies; “Areas of low-pressure forecast,” showing friends enjoying a spa day; and “Whatever the weather, great short breaks forecast,” with swimmers embracing the rain.

The executions appear across large-format roadside, small-format panels, and transport environments, amplifying Fáilte Ireland’s sponsorship and reinforcing the joy of domestic travel whatever the weather.

“Our goal is always to spark inspiration for travel in ways that feel authentic and timely,” says Deirdre O’Brien, advertising and media manager, Fáilte Ireland.

“This campaign does just that – using the ever-changing Irish weather to remind people to keep discovering, whatever the weather. By leveraging real-time data and dynamic scheduling, we’re able to deliver our message exactly when it’s most relevant— whether it’s during a rainy morning commute or a sunny afternoon stroll. This level of precision allows us to make our RTÉ Weather sponsorship work even harder, turning everyday moments into powerful prompts for travel and discovery across Ireland.”

“OOH is an excellent channel for us to build a strong association with the weather while people are out and about and experiencing the Irish Weather firsthand. Through high impact and premium digital formats, we have been able to drive longevity across the summer months and amplify our RTÉ Weather sponsorship with timely and contextual weather reminders,” adds Jane Ahlstrom, client director, Mindshare.

According to Megan Daley, senior client manager, Posterplan: “This campaign is a brilliant example of how data-driven creativity can bring a brand message to life in a way that’s both timely and culturally relevant.

“By aligning with RTÉ Weather and using programmatic OOH to adapt creative in real-time, we’ve been able to deliver Fáilte Ireland’s message when it matters most. It’s a smart, strategic use of the medium that really showcases the power of contextual storytelling in OOH.”