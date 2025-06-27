Toyota to Sponsor the Camogie Association and GAA/GPA

Toyota Ireland has announced a new three-year partnership with The Camogie Association and GAA/GPA.

The deal will see Toyota become the Official Car Partner to these sporting organisations and follows on from similar sponsorships that the company has in place with athletes in Gaelic Games, athletics, para-sport, rugby and cricket and at every level including men’s, women’s, grassroots, elite, able bodied and disability.

As part of the partnership, Dublin Camogie captain Aisling Maher and Galway footballer John Maher have been named as official Toyota ambassadors and will drive the Toyota C-HR Hybrid as part of the deal.

“Toyota has a proud history of supporting sport and athletes at both local and international levels. This new partnership is an investment in our national games and the inter-county players who are the heartbeat of the sport and role models for young children across the country,” says Steve Tormey, CEO of Toyota Ireland.

“By supporting The Camogie Association, the GAA / GPA and our new ambassadors Aisling and John, we aim to deepen our connection with communities nationwide. Many of our Toyota dealerships already support their local GAA clubs, and this partnership builds on that grassroots commitment.

It also reflects our belief in ‘Built for a Better World’ and by promoting inclusivity, community engagement, and supporting future generations through sport, we’re continuing our mission to improve lives and lead with purpose,” he adds.

“Having Toyota on board as a partner is a strong endorsement of the growing profile and significance of Camogie. We welcome Toyota’s support as we continue to develop and promote the game at every level,” adds Brian Molloy, President of The Camogie Association.

“We are delighted to welcome Toyota as Official Car Partner,” says Jarlath Burns, President of the GAA. Toyota has supported the GAA for generations, and their continued commitment to Gaelic games is a testament to the strong bond they share with our communities. Their focus on sustainability and community mirrors our own values, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to Gaelic games across the country.”

Commenting on the announcement, Tom Parsons, CEO of the GPA: “This partnership with Toyota represents a meaningful investment into the GPA and will strengthen our ability to support inter-county players the length and breadth of the country. It’s great to have a brand like Toyota who recognise the unique role GPA members, both male and female, play in Irish society, on board.”