Jimmy Murphy Joins Connelly Partners as Deputy Managing Director

One of the industry’ most respected figures, Murphy has over 25 years experience working across a number of agencies including The Hive, Publicis Dublin and more recently as chief commercial officer of ACNE, the Deloitte Digital owned agency.

Murphy is also a past president of IAPI and a former chair of the Marketing Society as well as a former board member of Copy Clear.

“Connelly Partners is an agency that embodies the values I’ve always championed throughout my career: Integrity, Curiosity, and Empathy,” says Murphy.

“Their impressive growth and portfolio of work are a solid foundation and I’m excited to contribute to the agency’s continued success. This is an exciting time and I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy to our team. His vast experience, leadership, and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve as an agency. We are excited about the energy and perspective he will bring to Connelly Partners, as well as his ability to deliver commercial success for our clients,” adds Vaunnie McDermott.

Over the past 12 months, Connelly Partners has enjoyed considerable growth and now has a 50-person strong team in Dublin. Recent recruits also include co-creative directors Sam Moorhouse and Mikey Fleming.

Clients include Heineken brands Birra Moretti & Coors, The National Transport Authority and ESB & Electric Ireland.