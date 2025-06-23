TBWA Appoints Andrew Murray as Managing Director of FEED

TBWA\Ireland has appointed Andrew Murray has managing director of FEED, the agency’s dedicated social, content and performance business.

Murray, who joined TBWA\Ireland in 2017, has been central to the agency’s transformation in the digital marketing space and he oversaw the successful launch of FEED in 2024. Since then, the business has enjoyed rapid growth and, according to a report on Adworld.ie in December 2024, it accounted for around 30% of the agency’s turnover.

Clients of FEED include Dalata Hotel Group (Clayton and Maldron Hotels), eir, Tourism Northern Ireland, Glenveagh, Chadwicks, Burger King, AIB, Denny, BPM Energy, BestDrive and Optimum Nutrition.

“Andrew’s promotion reflects both the scale of FEED’s success to date but more importantly our ambition to grow the team and cement its position as Ireland’s leading go-to social, content and performance team,” said Deirdre Waldron, CEO of TBWA\Ireland.

“Less than a year ago, we identified a gap in the market for a full-service social practice that understands brand, produces high-quality content in-house and strategically invests paid media to deliver measurable performance at scale. Today, FEED is a 21-strong and growing team working across multiple international markets including Ireland, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain,” she adds.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built so far. The work, the team’s ambition led by Luke [Head of Digital, Social & Content], and the momentum we have going into the second half of 2025 is hugely exciting,” says Murray.

“Our aim is to build brands, grab attention and drive performance through Disruption on every FEED, every single day. The results speak for themselves: increased independent brand scores; assisted revenue performance for our clients – delivering an average increase of 23% since partnering with them. For others, we’re consistently achieving a Return On Ad Spend (ROAS) of 18:1, approximately four times the industry average for similar campaigns,” he adds.

In addition to Murray’s appointment, FEED has also made two key hires. David Callaghan joins as performance manager, bringing experience from Proximo Spirits, where he led the company’s digital marketing across EMEA and APAC. Prior to this he worked with Zalando Europe where he was the online retailer’s media and eCommerce activation manager.

FEED has also appointed Rebecca Fox as digital client manager. She joins from digital audio business Headcase, where she was senior account manager. She previously held the role of digital advertising account manager at dmg media.