RTÉ Offers Ad Package for GAA Hurling & Football Tournaments for €325,000

With the business end of the GAA All Ireland series in hurling and football now underway, RTÉ is offering advertisers a six spot package covering four semi-finals and the two finals in both the hurling and football for €135,000.

Advertisers with deeper pockets can opt for a bigger package that covers both football and hurling across 37 matches including quarter finals, semi finals and finals for €325,000.

Football only packages (18 matches) and hurling only (17 matches) can be bought for €190,000 and €175,000 respectively.

Last year 836,000 viewers tuned in to watch the All Ireland Football final between Armagh and Galway while 966,000 saw Clare edge out Cork in an epic final. In addition 3.6m live streams were recorded by the RTÉ Player.

This year, RTÉ Player packages are available from €12,500 for the semi-finals and finals (6 matches) for €12,500 while the run-of-tournament packages (35 matches) are available for €20,000.