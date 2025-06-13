Allianz Gets Real in New Campaign from Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for Allianz Ireland called “Real Life.” The campaign captures the “texture and honesty” of every day life for most ordinary people.
According to the agency, the campaign grew from a simple insight: many insurance customers feel the need to present a polished, perfect version of themselves, especially when they’re making an insuance claim. In reality, however, life is not like that and homes get messy and destroyed, pets get injured and of course cars get damaged.
“Rather than depict stylised households or showroom-ready vehicles, the Real Life campaign leans into the everyday moments that most people will recognise, the joyful, chaotic, ordinary things that rarely make it into insurance advertising. Allianz wanted to reflect the genuine decency and authenticity found in Irish homes, not a filtered version of it,” the agency says.
“Allianz doesn’t insure idealised versions of life,” said Mark Brennan, chief marketing officer, Allianz Ireland. “We insure the worldlife as it just is. We understand that life is unpredictable and full of real challenges. And we wanted this campaign to reflect that: real people, real homes, real stories. ”
Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin partnered with production company Banjoman and filmmaker Dermot Malone to bring the idea to life. Shot on 35mm film across locations in Ireland, the visuals carry a warmth and texture that’s difficult to replicate. There’s no gloss, just a quiet, honest beauty in how people really live.
Credits
Client: Allianz Ireland
Chief Marketing Officer: Mark Brennan
Marketing Communications Manager: Valerie Hedin
Marketing Communications Executive: Joseph Campbell
Marketing Communications Specialist: Carrie McGrath
Marketing Communications Intern: Gabriela Dyrcz
Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors
Executive Creative Director: Damian Hanley
Senior Art Director: Laura Rice
Senior Copywriter: Gerry McBride
Senior Designer: Alan Ruane
Head of Content Production: Ciaran Walsh
Head of Planning and Behavioural Insights: Niamh Murphy
Client Director: Anna Hickey & Pia Schuster
Client Manager: Aaron McGarrigle
Production : Banjoman
Director : Dermot Malone
Head of Production : Matt D’Arcy
Executive Producer : Keith Bradley
Producer : Steve Battle
Production Manager : Liam Boyd
DoP : Eoin McLoughlin
Art Director : Lauren Kelly
Editor : Rob Hegarty @ Mustard
Post Production – Gabha Studios
Colourist – Andrew Francis
VFX supervisor – Daniel Morris
Executive Producer – Dafydd Upsdell
Senior Line Producer – Julie Nixon
Music: Fancy – Iggy Azealia & Charlie XCX
Soundmixing: Mark / Mutiny Studios
Music Supervisor: John McCallion
Photographer: Enda Bowe