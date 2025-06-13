Allianz Gets Real in New Campaign from Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for Allianz Ireland called “Real Life.” The campaign captures the “texture and honesty” of every day life for most ordinary people.

According to the agency, the campaign grew from a simple insight: many insurance customers feel the need to present a polished, perfect version of themselves, especially when they’re making an insuance claim. In reality, however, life is not like that and homes get messy and destroyed, pets get injured and of course cars get damaged.

“Rather than depict stylised households or showroom-ready vehicles, the Real Life campaign leans into the everyday moments that most people will recognise, the joyful, chaotic, ordinary things that rarely make it into insurance advertising. Allianz wanted to reflect the genuine decency and authenticity found in Irish homes, not a filtered version of it,” the agency says.

“Allianz doesn’t insure idealised versions of life,” said Mark Brennan, chief marketing officer, Allianz Ireland. “We insure the worldlife as it just is. We understand that life is unpredictable and full of real challenges. And we wanted this campaign to reflect that: real people, real homes, real stories. ”

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin partnered with production company Banjoman and filmmaker Dermot Malone to bring the idea to life. Shot on 35mm film across locations in Ireland, the visuals carry a warmth and texture that’s difficult to replicate. There’s no gloss, just a quiet, honest beauty in how people really live.

Credits

Client: Allianz Ireland

Chief Marketing Officer: Mark Brennan

Marketing Communications Manager: Valerie Hedin

Marketing Communications Executive: Joseph Campbell

Marketing Communications Specialist: Carrie McGrath

Marketing Communications Intern: Gabriela Dyrcz

Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Executive Creative Director: Damian Hanley

Senior Art Director: Laura Rice

Senior Copywriter: Gerry McBride

Senior Designer: Alan Ruane

Head of Content Production: Ciaran Walsh

Head of Planning and Behavioural Insights: Niamh Murphy

Client Director: Anna Hickey & Pia Schuster

Client Manager: Aaron McGarrigle

Production : Banjoman

Director : Dermot Malone

Head of Production : Matt D’Arcy

Executive Producer : Keith Bradley

Producer : Steve Battle

Production Manager : Liam Boyd

DoP : Eoin McLoughlin

Art Director : Lauren Kelly

Editor : Rob Hegarty @ Mustard

Post Production – Gabha Studios

Colourist – Andrew Francis

VFX supervisor – Daniel Morris

Executive Producer – Dafydd Upsdell

Senior Line Producer – Julie Nixon

Music: Fancy – Iggy Azealia & Charlie XCX

Soundmixing: Mark / Mutiny Studios

Music Supervisor: John McCallion

Photographer: Enda Bowe