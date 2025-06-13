Mercedes-Benz Seals Sponsorship Deal with RTE’s The Traitors Ireland

Ahead of the much-anticipated broadcast debut of The Traitors Ireland, RTÉ Commercial has bagged Mercedes-Benz Ireland as the car partner of the new series which will launch on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in the Autumn.

As part of its sponsorship, Mercedes-Benz Ireland partnered with The Traitors Ireland production to position six graphite grey Mercedes-Benz GLC SUVs for the duration of filming, “delivering a luxurious travel experience for the contestants to and from Missions at the show’s iconic setting of Slane Castle, Co. Meath.”

The sponsorship agreement will also see the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUVs prominently featured in each episode of the series. When the contestants are being driven between Missions, the backseat of the Mercedes-Benz GLC provides a perfect space for secret plotting and formulating new strategies.

Filming recently concluded on the Irish version of the hit series that has enthralled audiences around the world, including award-winning versions in the UK, US and the Netherlands.

The Traitors Ireland will feature contestants from all around the country, following a national casting call for applications last year.

“We are proud to be the official car partner for this exceptional TV show. This partnership reinforces Mercedes-Benz commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, performance and brand experience, not only on a global scale, but as an integral part of Irish culture,” says Stephanie Bell, head of marketing, Mercedes-Benz Ireland.

Alex Culligan, head of media sponsorship, Core Sponsorship, which brokered the deal, adds: “We could not think of a better partner for The Traitors Ireland than the iconic Mercedes-Benz, a beacon of style and excellence for Irish consumers for generations and fitting for a venue like Slane Castle. The car is seamlessly woven through the narrative of the show, a star in its own right.”

“Excitement is building around Traitors Ireland ahead of its launch this Autumn on RTÉ. I am delighted that Mercedes-Benz is the official Car Partner of The Traitors Ireland,” adds Gavin Deans, commercial director, RTÉ.