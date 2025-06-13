Elizabeth Sheehan Takes Over as Chair of Creative Agency Pluto

The creative agency Pluto has appointed Elizabeth Sheehan as chair of its board, replacing Miriam Hughes who steps down after nearly seven years in the role.

According to the agency, “Elizabeth joins the Board at a pivotal moment in Pluto’s journey, bringing with her deep expertise in strategic growth and a strong track record of guiding businesses through transformative industry shifts. Her passion for sustainable, profitable business growth makes this appointment particularly exciting as Pluto continues to evolve in a rapidly changing communications landscape.”

“I’m absolutely delighted to join Pluto as Chair of the Board. It’s an honour to be part of such a dynamic, homegrown creative communications and experiential agency have long admired the work that Cathy and the team at Pluto do,” Sheehan says.

“I hope to bring insights from my time on the client side and experience from the wider business world to help Pluto continue to grow and flourish,” she adds.

Sheehan brings extensive experience as a marketing director for major food and drink companies, including Suntory, PepsiCo, Mars, and Irish Distillers. Since 2021, she has led a consultancy firm focused on marketing, strategy, and sustainability while coaching and mentoring executives. She is also country executive for 30% Club Ireland, a board member at Bus Éireann and the Advertising Standards Authority, and co-founder of AdNetZero Ireland, which promotes sustainability in advertising.

Talking about her tenure at Pluto, Miriam Hughes says “it has been incredibly fulfilling to serve on Pluto’s board over the past seven years. I’m so proud of the achievements and transformation the business has undergone in that time.”

She adds: “This is a very exciting time for the agency, and I know Elizabeth will be a great Chair as the team continues to drive forward toward even greater success.”

“I want to thank Miriam for her incredible support, wisdom, and dedication over the last seven years. She’s played a key role in shaping who we are today,” says Cathy O’Donohoe, CEO, Pluto.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to the board and am really looking forward to working closely with her as we enter the next phase of Pluto’s evolution.”